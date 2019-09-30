Bangor students go Hollywood for Homecoming

It's Homecoming week for the Bangor School District, with a lot of fun to look forward to. This year's homecoming theme is "Hollywood," with lots of fun dress up days throughout the week.

Dress up days include: Caught By the Paparazzi (PJ Day) on Monday, ESPY’s (Jersey/Sports Day) on Tuesday, Get Into Character Day (Class Colors) on Wednesday, Stunt Doubles (Twin Day) on Thursday and Walk the Red Carpet (Spirit Day) on Friday.

Students will participate in Bangor Pride games and activities on Friday, October 4. The homecoming parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4 at Bangor High School and proceed down Commercial Street to downtown Bangor.

The homecoming football game will begin at 7 p.m. where the Bangor Cardinals will take on the Riverdale Chieftains.

The crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at the dance coronation.