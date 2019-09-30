Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Pictured is the 2019 Bangor Senior Homecoming Court. Front row, from left, Cassidy Bores, Karsen Kershner, Harley Barajas, Caitlyn Clark. Back row, from left, Carter Horstman, Grant Manke and Jayden Nachtigal. Not pictured is Colin Christensen. Contributed photos. Pictured is the 2019 Bangor Underclassman Homecoming Court. Front row, from left, Victoria Melcher, Emma Fortier, Madelyn England. Back row, from left, Chance Fuller and Mathieu Oesterle. Not pictured is Yousuf Mirza.

Bangor students go Hollywood for Homecoming

It's Homecoming week for the Bangor School District, with a lot of fun to look forward to. This year's homecoming theme is "Hollywood," with lots of fun dress up days throughout the week. 

Dress up days include: Caught By the Paparazzi (PJ Day) on Monday, ESPY’s (Jersey/Sports Day) on Tuesday, Get Into Character Day (Class Colors) on Wednesday, Stunt Doubles (Twin Day) on Thursday and Walk the Red Carpet (Spirit Day) on Friday.

Students will participate in Bangor Pride games and activities on Friday, October 4. The homecoming parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4 at Bangor High School and proceed down Commercial Street to downtown Bangor.

The homecoming football game will begin at 7 p.m. where the Bangor Cardinals will take on the Riverdale Chieftains.

The crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at the dance coronation.

 

 

 

