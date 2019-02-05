Baraboo librarian shares his publishing of a dream

Twice a year, the Sparta Free Library has the benefit of putting on a ShopTalk program---a facet of the Working Lives Project, sponsored by the Wisconsin Humanities Council, that focuses on researching and archiving professional lives within the state. The program is geared towards smaller libraries with less funding to work with than libraries in larger cities.

This year will be the library’s fourth year of participating in the program, and the first ShopTalk of the year brought Baraboo librarian Anne Horjus, a Netherlands native, to the Sparta area in order to give a talk on the process of publishing illustrated picture books, focusing on his most recent project: an illustrated companion to the well-known choral piece “Sleep.”

Horjus opened his presentation with a brief overview of his Dutch-Frisian heritage, stating: “As an illustrator, I always tap into what I’ve experienced.”

Horjus met and married his wife, a Wisconsin Rapids native, in the Netherlands, where she sang while he was a stay-at-home dad. It was in his downtime that Horjus took up illustration as a hobby. The couple relocated to the United States after several years, due to a sudden decline in his wife’s father’s health. They settled in Baraboo, where she works as a choir conductor at UW- Baraboo and he works in the Baraboo Public Library.

“I do not have an art background,” Horjus admits, “but I love to experiment.”

Aside from illustration, Horjus has also created a variety of puppets which he uses to put on shows at the Baraboo Public Library, re-telling familiar musical pieces such as “Peter and the Wolf” to more personalized programs geared specifically towards the library’s events.

Horjus’s desire to create an illustrated children’s book for “Sleep” sprung up from a project in which he was asked to provide a chapter for an inter-library publication. The theme involved monsters and creatures, and Horjus, whose wife had recently performed “Sleep” with her choir, decided that the imagery and storyline of the piece would make a perfect introduction to the section.

“Sleep” is a poem written by Charles Anthony Silvestri which details a young boy’s resistance to falling asleep. The poem, however, took on a new meaning for Silvestri as, shortly after the poem was completed, his wife passed on after an aggressive battle with cancer. Aware of this, Horjus created his illustrations to reflect a story of a young child finding comfort in the aftermath of his own loss, honoring both the poem and the change of meaning.

The piece was set to music by composer Eric Whitacre, who has worked on films such as Pirates of the Caribbean and How to Train Your Dragon. The musical composition was originally intended for the Robert Frost poem “Stopping By Woods,” but the piece was blocked when the Frost estate denied Whitacre permission to publish it. Whitarce asked Silvestri to create a new text to replace the poem, mimicking the structure and feel of the original poem---the result has become a well-known and much loved choral piece performed all over the world.

Horjus, inspired by the piece, contacted Silvestri and the project got underway. Silvestri created a Kickstarter in March 2013 in order to raise the funds necessary for publication.

“Within nine days, we had the book funded,” says Horjus.

Horjus and Silvestri had 3,000 copies of the book printed, which cost roughly $15,000. Several of the copies were earmarked for their Kickstarter supporters, who were to receive autographed copies of the finished product based on the amount they pledged to the project.

Throughout his presentation, Horjus detailed the steps the process entailed, from the Kickstarter to selecting a publisher to having a finished product. Attendees displayed a keen interest in the process, as many of them were also looking to publish illustrated books of their own.

“You have to be very sure about your project,” Horjus cautions, commenting on the possibility of publishers changing things during the publication process.

While self-publishing is often frowned upon in literary circles, Horjus admits the industry is quickly changing. What hasn’t changed, in his opinion, is the critical role the arts play in society and in the development of children.

“The arts are so incredibly important in the schools,” says Horjus, “they teach you to do your research.”

Which, for Horjus, is the crux of the publication business. He encouraged the attendees to research various publishing houses as well as alternative methods of self-publishing, such as e-books. Not all projects will require the same steps, or do well with the same publishers. Aspiring authors and illustrators need to be aware of what their own needs and goals are, and research the options available to them in order to find what avenue works best for them and their project.