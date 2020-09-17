Based on outbreak guidance, SASD closes Southside

The Sparta Area School District (SASD) received confirmation from the Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) this week regarding one additional COVID-19 case at Southside Early Learning Center. At this time, MCHD is conducting contact tracing with the assistance of the SASD and will notify any individuals that are identified as close contacts with the individuals that have tested positive.

Based on outbreak guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and strong recommendation from MCHD, the district is in “Red” on its color system at Southside. In accordance with its in-building learning plan, Southside closed on September 16 and will remain so through September 25 with a goal to return to the building September 28.

During this time, all Southside students will participate in virtual learning until Southside resumes in-building instruction.

While the building is closed, district staff will deeply disinfect all areas of the building. The district will also continue to monitor the symptoms of students and staff members via the district’s employee health screener.

“During this school closure, it is important that each member of the SASD community continues to practice good hand hygiene and social distancing,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren in a letter to district families. “Please try to avoid large gatherings and always be sure to wear a face covering when you are around people who do not live in your household.”

At this time, all other district locations remain in “Yellow” on the district’s color system and will continue with in-building learning as planned.

“The safety of our staff and students remains our top priority,” Van Deuren said. “As a school community, we will continue to follow the recommended guidelines from county health officials.”