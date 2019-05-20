Battling modern day slavery

This past Saturday, members of the community ranging from law enforcement to hospitality to curious and concerned citizens gathered at the Faith Evangelical Free Church in order to learn more about human trafficking. While it’s easy to think that such a thing could never happen in a community like Sparta, speakers Cat Jacoby and Spencer Cleary delivered presentations that highlighted just how involved a town like ours can be in this situation.

Jacoby, a public events coordinator with Fierce Freedom, has been involved in the fight against human trafficking for several years. She was first exposed to the ongoing crisis while still an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. However, Jacoby initially pursued her original career path immediately after graduation, putting her public relations degree to work at 44 Communications, a company located in Boston.

It wasn’t long before Jacoby decided to return to Wisconsin, volunteering for Fierce Freedom, an advocacy group focused primarily on rescuing and assisting victims. After only two months of volunteer work, Jacoby’s enthusiastic commitment to her work opened up the door for her to join the organization full time.

Today, Jacoby conducts training sessions and gives presentations on human trafficking to those industries most likely to encounter traffickers and their victims, as well as spreading awareness and informing local communities about ways in which they as individuals can help combat human trafficking.

Hotels, truck stops, massage parlors, bars and strip clubs, and online were identified as the primary areas utilized by traffickers. Signs to look out for in hotels, according to Jacoby, include a single woman renting a two-bed hotel room---“She doesn’t want to sleep where she works,” says Jacoby---and rooms with a Do Not Disturb sign on the handle yet still seeing a fair amount of foot traffic.

Jacoby took care to inform attendees just how close to home the problem actually is, citing statistics which list human trafficking as being reported in all 72 Wisconsin counties as well as the fact that Milwaukee has been dubbed “the Harvard of pimp school,” serving as a hub for traffickers to learn how to become more successful and efficient in trafficking their victims.

Jacoby also provided a list of additional instances where traffickers and clients have been arrested and convicted just in Wisconsin, which Cleary added onto in his own presentation with an instance in which a Sparta man was sentenced to 25 years for trafficking three women.

Where Jacoby’s presentation focused most strongly on the victims themselves and the factors dictating their rehabilitation and recovery after rescue, Cleary focused on detailing the numbers as well as how traffickers go about grooming their victims---a process which can take months of subtle manipulation.

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery,” Cleary declared in the opening minutes of his presentation.

Human trafficking has developed into a multi-billion dollar industry, with estimates clocking in at over $9 billion a year in generated revenue. According to statistics presented by Cleary, four out of five victims of trafficking are female and one out of every three kids who find themselves on the street will find themselves trafficked within the first 48 hours of being homeless.

Around 300,000 children are forced or coerced into the sex trade every year, be they homeless or groomed to leave their families behind. Cleary also drew a connection to major events---offering as an example the recent Superbowl, which saw a dramatic spike of roughly 90% in human trafficking in the Twin Cities.

“We have to attack demand,” Cleary says, going on to describe efforts already under way to combat clients or “johns,” such as confiscating the car and license of those who are caught soliciting sex.

Jacoby offered up a similar idea, discussing the drafting and implementation of better laws designed to target the traffickers and the solicitors rather than the victims.

“Wisconsin is very behind in our laws,” says Jacoby, “you can put someone under 18 in jail for [being trafficked].”

Fierce Freedom has dedicated itself to a victim-minded approach, focusing on helping victims acclimate to life outside the sex trade by assisting with matters such as locating housing and counseling through their program Elevate Academy. According to Jacoby, housing is the biggest challenge for rescued victims, and Fierce Freedom unfortunately does not have the resources necessary to provide long-term housing.

Be Aware is another program developed by Fierce Freedom and directed specifically at hotels and the hospitality industry. Currently, the organization is spearheading the development of a new program to identify trafficking victims currently incarcerated in Chippewa County.

“Go with your gut,” says Jacoby, advising community members on how to handle situations in which they suspect trafficking is occurring.

Jacoby recommended the Human Trafficking Hotline as a contact in such a situation; the hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888. The HT Hotline can also be reached by texting 233733, as well as by email and website-based forms, which can be found help@humantraffickinghotline.org and humantraffickinghotline.org/report-trafficking respectively. However, in case of imminent danger or complete certainty that trafficking is in fact occurring, Jacoby advises that calling 9-1-1 immediately would be the best course.

“The most important thing you can do is get as much information as possible,” Cleary adds, focusing on the importance of details such as license plate numbers, descriptions of those involved, make and model of the involved vehicles, as well as any other pieces of information that could aid law enforcement.

For further information on human trafficking, or to request a training seminar or presentation, please visit Fierce Freedom’s website at www.fiercefreedom.org or give them a call at (715) 514-2890.