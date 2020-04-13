Be The Light Wisconsin recognizes Class of 2020

More than 200 cars drove through Sparta Memorial Park Friday night to show support for the Class of 2020.

The event, which was held as part of Be The Light Wisconsin, took place in more than 200 school districts across the state, including those in Sparta, Cashton, Brookwood and Bangor.

Communities involved turned the lights on at their sports facilities - football, softball and baseball fields – and members of the community drove past to honor a class of students dealing with an unprecedented senior year.

I think it was initially to recognize the senior athletes who lost their spring sports season, but it swelled into recognition of a senior class that lost out on opportunities due to the circumstances,” said Sparta Meadowview Dean of Students Adam Dow, an organizer of the event.

Dow said a couple of people called the school when they learned about Be The Light Wisconsin, asking if Sparta could participate.

Dow ran the idea past Sparta Activities Director John Blaha and Sparta High School Principal Sam Russ, who gave the nod to hold the event.

“As this juncture in our community, I think it’s appropriate to recognize these kids,” he offered.

“If we don’t get back to school this year and spring sports never start up, this gives our seniors a little closure,” continued Dow. “It’s important we are able to provide these kids with some sense of closure – they’ve spent 12 years at it.”

Sparta senior Izak Anderson, who participated in the event by driving through Memorial Park with his twin brother, Ethan, was impressed by the community support.

“I thought it was really nice. There were a lot of people there who showed a lot of support for the seniors through these tricky times,” he said. “It’s tricky, because there’s not a lot of closure, which is tough.”

Anderson said the final months of school are important for seniors, not just academically, but socially as well.

“It’s time to spend with people we may never see again - we might not get that opportunity.”

While Dow planned to turn the lights on at the football field, he said the Sparta Parks and Recreation Department asked to get involved by turning on the field lights at Memorial Park.

“There were people agreeing that this would be a good opportunity to do something nice for our kids. The community came together” he said. “And you have a class of parents right now that have been shorted some memories, so this was an opportunity to give them some memories.”

In addition to finishing their high school studies on line, Izak and Ethan Anderson had been driving to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse each week to earn college credits.

Now, both are finishing up high school and starting their college studies online.

While the situation doesn’t look promising, Izak Anderson remains optimistic.

“I’m still holding out hope that we have the last two weeks of school so we can see our friends and our teachers,” he said. “Graduation – I still think it will happen. It might happen in August, but I’m pretty sure it will happen.”