Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Be sure to vote

Mon, 11/02/2020 - 11:22am admin1

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Tuesday’s election. 

In Sparta, residents can vote at the Sparta Community Center at 1000 E. Montgomery St. and, in Tomah, at the recreation building in Recreation Park.

Town and village residents should vote at their respective government halls. 

Voters are required to show a photo ID in order to cast a ballot. Due to COVID-19, polling stations will be following CDC and Monroe County Health Department guidelines and practices.

 

