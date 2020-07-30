Becki Weyer named Tomah City Clerk

For the remainder of 2020 Tomah will have a city clerk and a city clerk in training.

Earlier this month the Tomah City Council appointed Becki Weyer to replace longtime city clerk Jo Cram, who is retiring later this year.

Weyer is a 20 year resident of Tomah. She has more than 10 years of experience in human resources, the last three years as a human resource generalist with Ocean Spray Cranberries.

Prior to her time with Ocean Spray, she had a 17 year career at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center, where she worked as a human resource clerk, human resource office manager, and area manager in operations.

Weyer holds an Associate of Arts and Science degree from The University of Wisconsin Colleges and is enrolled in the bachelor’s program for Business Administration at UW-Colleges – Platteville.

She has been a member of the national Society for Human Resource Management since 2015 and earned her PHR certification as a Professional in Human Resources in 2016, renewed in 2020 with ongoing education credits. Weyer enjoys spending her spare time with her husband and two children, reading, writing, and playing the piano.

The council appointed Weyer city clerk upon Cram's retirement. Weyer will be city clerk in training until Dec. 11, Cram's last day. Weyer's first day with the city is Tuesday, Aug. 4.