Friday, March 13, 2020
Home / News / Being a Census Taker
Hazel Thurston, Monroe County Census Enumerator from Leon Township in 1930.

Being a Census Taker

Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:11am admin1

[Author’s note: This month we are featuring a series of articles examining the history and importance of the Federal Census leading up to National Census Day on April 1.]

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here