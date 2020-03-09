Bicyclist injured in collision with car

A young bicyclist hit and dragged by a car on South Water Street near the intersection of Wisconsin Street Wednesday was taken to a La Crosse hospital with serious injuries.

According to Sparta Police Department Deputy Chief Booker Ferguson, the accident occurred at around noon. When the responding officers arrived, the bicyclist, whose name and age have not been released, was trapped under the car.

Two witnesses on the scene assisted the officers in lifting the vehicle enough to get the trapped boy out. His bicycle remained under the back tire of the car and marks in the pavement indicated it had been dragged for some distance north on Water Street.

A witness told the Herald, the boy was conscious and responsive when he was loaded into the ambulance. Police also have not released the name of the driver of the car.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team arrived to assist with the accident investigation, which kept South Water Street closed for several hours along with short intermittent closures of West Wisconsin Street.

Ferguson said a semi-tractor trailer, which was on the road at the accident scene for an extended period, was not directly involved in the accident but was stopped over an area containing evidence.

The Sparta Police Department was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Fire Department and Sparta Ambulance Service.