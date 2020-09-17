Bids are in for Sparta police station project
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 11:14am admin1
Sparta aldermen voted Wednesday to accept a $3.1 million bid from Fowler & Hammer for renovating Lakeview Elementary School into the new Sparta Police Station.
Sparta aldermen voted Wednesday to accept a $3.1 million bid from Fowler & Hammer for renovating Lakeview Elementary School into the new Sparta Police Station.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com