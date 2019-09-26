A bigger Sparta WWII Memorial needed after 620 names submitted

Organizers of the planned WWII Memorial for Blyton Park in Sparta had to expand the monument after getting a lot more names than they expected.

The monument, which will have the names of Sparta's WWII veterans engraved on it, was initially anticipated to have around 250 names. That quickly expanded to 317 after the Sparta Rotary Club, which is spearheading the project, published the names it had collected and asked the public for help identifying more veterans who served during WWII.

That number now stands at 620 names, requiring a bigger monument to accommodate them all. According to Tony Polkoski from the Rotary Club, that also means more expenses for the project.

To help meet those added costs, the Rotary Club is holding a 1940s-themed fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Jake's Northwoods in Sparta. The event will feature music from the 16-piece Greg Balfany Swing Band, along with dancers from the Winona Jitterbug Club, who will offer those attending tips on getting their swing on.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to dress in '40s attire.

There will be silent auction items and prize drawings throughout the evening. Light Hors d'oeuvres will be served and there will be a cash bar. One of the highlights of the evening will be a dance competition.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour followed by the entertainment at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 at Westside Wine & Spirits, WCOW, Sparta Chamber office, Jakes Northwood's and by sending payment to Sparta Rotary Club, P.O. Box 732, Sparta, WI 54656. They also can be purchased at the door for $25.

Polkoski said he was amazed that over 600 Sparta residents served in WWII, considering the city's population was only 3,800 men, women and children at the time.

There will be a few spots for more names if they arise, but those adding the names will have to pay for them to be engraved.

The monument is expected to be unveiled next Memorial Day weekend.