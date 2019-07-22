Bike Sparta to host Community Bike Ride

BikeSparta and the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will host a community bike ride on Sunday, July 28, from 3-5 p.m. in downtown Sparta. Titled “Cyclists and Superheroes” participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero.

Participants will bike in a one kilometer loop around the downtown on streets that will be closed to all but local traffic. Headquarters for the event will be on the front lawn of the Monroe County Courthouse.

Participants will bike from the Courthouse north to Franklin Street, east to Benton Street, south to Main Street, and west to Court Street to complete the loop. Volunteers will be stationed at the intersections for safety.

Cyclists in costume may register for prizes; all children will receive ice cream; there will be a bicycling safety course in the school district parking lot, and there will be children’s bike races beginning at 4 p.m. on Court Street. Racers must be wearing a helmet. Pets are welcome, but must be leashed.

Sponsors for the event include Martin Milk Service, Handishop Industries, Referral Staffing Solutions, Tricor Insurance, Mathews Inc, Northern Engraving, Park Bank, All American Do It Center, Union Bank of Sparta, Club 16, Driftless Travel, Kehren Development, Clifton Larson Allen, DBS Group, Grantie Anne’s Studio, Ridge Top Gathering Place, Kiwanis Club of Sparta, and Culvers.

The Chamber welcomes volunteers to support this and other community events. Call the Chamber office for more information about volunteering (269-4123).