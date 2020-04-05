A birthday hug from a distance

Joleen Goodman wasn’t going to let her mother’s 85th birthday go by without some kind of celebration.

Her mother, DelMarie Hemmersbach, is a resident of Homestead Assisted Living at the Morrow Home in Sparta. A birthday bash that was planned for Sunday, May 3, had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak that has left residents of nursing homes quarantined from the public, including their families.

DelMarie, whose maiden name is Brueggen, lived her whole life near St. Mary’s Ridge where she lived with her husband Arnold, who died in 1996. She has a large number of relatives who would have been disappointed to not be able to wish her a happy 85th birthday.

So, Joleen and her husband, Alex, along with Joleen’s brothers, Stan, Don and Dale and their spouses, put together a parade for their mother. The line-up, complete with a police escort, was led by her nephew, Al Brueggen and his Zor Midget cars.

Dozens of vehicles filled with friends and family members followed, each offering DelMarie best wishes as they drove by from a safe distance. Joleen emceed the parade, calling off the names of the families in the cars as they passed by, using a public address system.

Joleen said she got the idea after seeing similar events staged in nearby communities. Her only concern was causing a traffic jam since the Morrow Home is located on one of Sparta’s busier streets.

And while social distancing was adhered to, Joleen said it was the biggest hug they could give DelMarie under the circumstances.