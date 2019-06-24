A 'bittersweet' departure

Alli Karrels has definitely left her mark on Sparta in both her roles -- as director of the Deke Slayton museum, and as a seven-year member of the city council.

The Port Washington native said her first impression of the community when she moved here eight years ago was "it feels like home." That's why she's describing her upcoming move to Greenbush, WI where she's accepted a job as director of the historical site, Wade House, as "bittersweet."

"The people were open and welcoming and I felt accepted into the community right away," said Karrels. "That's what makes it so hard to leave."

Karrels said she's witnessed some impressive changes during her time in Sparta, including beautification efforts like the walking bridges, a revitalized downtown area, which now has Mueller Park, home of Kriskindlmarkt during the holidays, and an influx of new businesses.

"I've been really proud to be here in that time, to see Sparta grow like that."

Part of that success she attributes to a city government she said sincerely cares about the community.

Then there are her achievements with the Deke Slayton Museum, where she oversaw cosmetic changes to the gift shop area and the addition of new exhibits, like the Deke Slayton's Stinger airplane.

But what may prove to be one of her lasting legacies is the Space Camp program she and late museum board member Lee Olson implemented in 2016. Eight middle school aged kids attended that first week-long education camp. This year, 20 kids, including Karrels' nephew, are signed up for the event, which takes place at the end of July.

The success of that program prompted the museum to add a Junior Space Camp for elementary students, which is being held this week. Karrels' niece is among them.

Karrels said a lack of Midwest representation on NASA's current roster of astronauts was the impetus behind beginning Space Camp.

"We wanted to inspire kids from the Midwest to become astronauts," she said. Karrels describes the Deke Slayton museum as a "small museum with big goals."

The museum achieved one of those big goals earlier this month when it held Space Day, which brought a traveling space museum to Sparta. The six-hour event drew at least 2,000 visitors, whom, Karrels points out, spent money at local businesses.

That economic impact is one of the museum's benefits that Karrels often touts. The museum brings over 7,000 visitors a year to Sparta. They come from all 50 states and over a dozen foreign countries.

According to Karrels, funding the museum is an investment that pays dividends but that funding isn't guaranteed. The city contributes $40,000 a year to its $90,000 annual operating budget.

The museum is trying to become self supporting through the establishment of an endowment fund, which so far has only $25,000. Karrels said it would have to be $1.8 million to cover the entire budget.

Karrels warns that if funding is cut, that would be the end of the Deke Slayton Museum, whose collection and programs are the culmination of years of effort.

"While we're making great strides and trying to be more financially independent, it's going to take time," she said.

Karrels is excited about her new job, which will bring her closer to her family in Port Washington. As director of Wade House, one of 11 historic sites owned and run by the Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS), she will oversee education, the visitors center and programming.

She also will be part of the WHS leadership team, which is in the process of building a new $120 million museum in Madison. Alyssa Young will be the Deke Slayton interim director until a new permanent director is hired.