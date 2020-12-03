Blades out: A bittersweet finish on the ice

When Sparta High School Senior Antonia Boltik was in third grade, her friend and senior classmate, Myah Kenyon, gave her an invitation to an ice-skating class.

“Myah brought a learn-to-skate invite to school,” Antonia said. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Today, both girls are still friends, still skating, and both are members of the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club, made up of ice skaters from Sparta and Tomah.

Their 10 years in the club together have been filled with lots of firsts – first shows, first competitions, and first solo numbers, to name a few.

But, like all high school seniors, they are also encountering many “lasts” together this year, with a big “last time” coming up this month. The girls will take the ice for the final time as a part of the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club’s annual ice show, taking place March 20-21 at the Tomah Ice Center.

Antonia, who will be in seven numbers, including a senior solo, is looking forward to being able to show family and friends all that she has accomplished over the years.

Myah, who has been putting on skates since she was two years old, echoed Antonia’s sentiments.

“For my last ice show, I’m looking forward to just skating my heart out in front of the people who have made this wonderful journey possible,” she said, adding that she’ll be in eight show numbers, including two solos.

For both girls, it will be a special weekend of skating - not only with each other – but with the many club members who have accompanied them on their journey.

Antonia said the friendships made along the way have been a big factor in her decision to stick with skating over the years.

“I love these girls like family, and I will miss making memories year-round with them,” she said. “I love skating and always will, but when you join a group (of people like this) you make bonds that are unthinkable.”

In addition to friendships, skating has given both girls a number of things over the years. “I just simply love the sport; it is calming and refreshing (and) I love that it is something different that not everybody does,” Myah said, adding that she has also stuck with skating over the years because of the wonderful people that are involved.

“Without them I would have had a completely different experience,” she said.

Likewise, Myah’s skating experience would have most likely been very different without the influence of her family. Her interest in the ice stemmed from the large number of her relatives who have been hockey players.

“I wanted to get involved with something that involved being on the ice; I was just looking for something different to do,” Myah said.

That “something different” has taught Myah a number of things over the years.

“I have learned many lessons from skating but the most important one is to have self-confidence,” she said. “Skating has taught me to believe in myself and the limits I can continually push myself to.”

Antonia echoed Myah.

“Skating has taught me to get up, no matter what…. and that’s (the same) with anything in life,” she said.

A leg injury two years ago during show season left Antonia literally getting back up after several months off for recovery. As she got back on the ice, Antonia and her coach focused on her “Moves in the Field” testing – a series of tests that cover elements emphasizing skating skill and edge control. Today, Antonia has only three tests left to pass before she will be considered a United States Figure Skating Gold Medalist – a milestone that her coach, Katie Mormann considers to be a very big accomplishment.

“What stands out to me about Antonia is that even when her injuries have set her back, she has a great sense of humor and doesn’t let it get her down too much, said Katie. “She has had to work hard to get to where she is, and that is grit, and grit is something you will carry with you to your future career or life as an adult.”

For both girls, the lessons learned on the ice and the grit gained from the years of getting back up and persevering will serve them well as they transition to life post-high school.

After graduation, Antonia has plans to study nursing at Western Technical College in La Crosse, with career aspirations to become an anesthesiologist.

Myah plans to pursue a degree in elementary education.

Both girls also plan to keep skating.

And coming back to help with future 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club ice shows isn’t out of the question either. But for now, with their sights set on their last show, the girls encouraged members of their community to come out show weekend and support the club. The theme of this year’s ice show is “I Want my Skate TV” and will feature performances to songs that have been popular on MTV over the years.

“There is something for everyone to see and enjoy,” Antonia said of the annual show, adding that for those who aren’t familiar with the skating world the performances will be a “real eye opener for everyone.”