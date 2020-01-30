Blood donations aid Tomah Health patients

Jessie Thompson did not realize the blood she donated during Versiti BloodCenter drives at Tomah Health actually help local hospital patients. The Tomah woman was one of 54 people that turned out for a blood drive at Tomah Health Jan. 23.

“I think it’s pretty cool to know that I could be helping someone in our own community,” Thompson said during her donation. “If I’m healthy to help someone else I will. It gives you a warm fuzzy feeling to help out and it’s the right thing to do,” said Thompson who has been donating for about six years.

Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin supplies 100% of blood used at the hospital. “Versiti is an important partner for us and 49 other hospitals throughout the state, and thanks to support from donors like Jessie, we are able to care for patients at Tomah Health.”

Prise praised donors for a great turnout that resulted in the collection of 33 whole blood and six double red donations that will help to save 111 lives. “We continue to have great support from area residents, especially when blood supplies get tight,” Prise said.

Versiti officials reported 286 blood products were donated last year from four drives held at Tomah Memorial Hospital and two at the new Tomah Health. “We cannot provide our hospital partners with the life-saving blood they need without the generosity of our donors,” Versiti multimedia communications specialist Zach Warren said. “Blood is a precious gift for which we can only rely on each other. Every four minutes, someone from our area needs a blood transfusion and you never know who you could be helping by donating blood.”

Prise said Thursday’s drive was one of six scheduled at Tomah Health this year. He said the next drive will be held March 26.