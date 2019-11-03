Blood donations needed at TMH March 22

Tomah Memorial Hospital officials hope area residents can help meet a need for blood by donating at Tomah Memorial Hospital March 22.

“Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is grateful to the community for their support during the recent winter storms. However, the need for blood – in particular type O negative – is constant and we are asking blood donors to help us save the lives of patients in our community,” said Matt Queen, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin public relations and communications specialist.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin strives to see 800 donors a day to collect the blood needed by patients in the hospitals with which they collaborate, like Tomah Memorial.

Residents can donate blood Friday, March 22, from noon – 6 p.m. at Tomah Memorial Hospital.

As an extra incentive, everyone who attempts to donate will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard from the Tomah Culver’s as part of their ‘give a pint, get a pint’ promotion.

To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. Forms are available at Tomah Memorial.