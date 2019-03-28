Thursday, March 28, 2019
Board appoints new county treasurer

Thu, 03/28/2019 - 10:40am admin1
Pat Mulvaney, Herald Editor

The Monroe County Board Wednesday approved  appointing a replacement for treasurer Annette Erickson who has announced her retirement.

Erickson's deputy treasurer, Debra Carney, will take over beginning in May to finish out Erickson's four-year term, which runs until December 2020. Carney said she plans on running for the position.

Carney has worked in the treasurer's office almost 33 years. She was hired as clerk treasurer and has been the deputy treasurer for the past two years.

The Administrator & Personnel Committee interviewed her for the position and recommended her appointment to the full county board. The board voted unanimously to approve the appointment.

Since the treasurers position is elected, state statute gives the power to appoint an interim treasurer to the county board.

Erickson's last day is April 30. She has worked for the county for 44 years, the last 33 as treasurer.

Besides Erickson and Carney, the treasurer's office includes Mindy Hemmersbach, the current clerk treasurer, and Brannick Beatse, the real property coordinator.

 

 

