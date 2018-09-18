Bound to the land by 160 years of history

Mike Hedrick has an abiding attachment to an eighty-acre tract of farm land that stretches across the top of Summit Ridge in the Monroe County Town of Ridgeville.

The acreage itself hasn't changed much over the last century and a half. Like always, its crops tussle with a vigorous breeze as they stretch toward a sun unimpeded by valley walls from dawn until dusk.

There is one other thing that hasn't changed on that section of property -- the name. The land has been in the Hedrick name since Mike's great-great grandparents, George and Christiana Hedrick, both immigrants from Germany, homesteaded it in 1858. That actual deed, signed by President James Buchanan, is dated February 1, 1858.

Mike is the fifth generation to own the property, which has always had the name Hedrick attached to it. George handed down the land to his son, Isadore, on March 5, 1897, the year before the birth of Mike's grandfather, also named George.

That George, who was farming next door on the old Buchholz place with his wife Francis, took possession of the 80 acres on April 19, 1951, shortly after Isadore died at age 93.

George and Francis raised 10 children on the neighboring farm, while Isadore and his wife Barbara continued to live on the home farm.

Two of that brood, Mike's father, Jerome (Paul), and his uncle, Ron, bought the farm on January 2, 1962, with Paul living on the home farm and Ron taking up residence in the house where he was raised.

Mike has lived on the home farm since he was born in 1965. He and his wife Amy took possession of the land on January 1, 1990.

While it was one decade late, they travelled to the Wisconsin State Fair last month where they accepted their Sesquicentennial Farm certificate. That's quite an accomplishment considering Mike will be the first one to tell you "farming prices suck", but he'll also tell you there's nothing else he'd rather do.

"If you don't like it, I don't think you should do it because the money sucks," said Mike.

He admits he's lucky that Amy had a good job with health insurance that kept them above water in hard times.

"If it wasn't for that, I'd have gone broke a long time ago," he said. "There's been two time it's been extremely hard paying the bills and if we would have had to pay health insurance, we never would have made it."

But other than that, life is good on the farm even though it's hard work. But living in the shadow of four previous generations of yeomen who still used horse-drawn equipment up until the 1940s, Mike comes from a long tradition of hard work.

He milked up to 60 cows from the time he was old enough to put a pump on a teat until he turned 50.

"When I started, I said when I turned 50 that would be 32 years of milking cows and that was enough and if nobody wanted to take over, I was quitting," he said.

Well, he turned 50 in 2015 and kept that promise to himself, selling his dairy herd and putting his focus on beef and steers, which don't require morning and evening milkings.

He said he didn't mind milking cows but it got to be too much for him and his long-time hired man Mark Seekamp, who was 62 at the time.

His kids put in a lot of time in the barn, too, but his youngest Manny, a junior at Sparta High School and Mike's newest main hand, is the only one left at home.

His daughters, Andrea Martin who lives in Tunnel City, and Katie, who's in Minneapolis, have done their time milking cows and shoveling out gutters, and Sam, who now works for Mathy in Sparta, used to be the main hand. And, of course, Amy has done her fair share of farming, too.

Mike admits farming is a thankless business these days and sees the trend of "get big or get out" continuing into at least the near future. But he also believes that is an unsustainable model, because it requires perpetual borrowing.

"At some point it's either going to turn around or the banks are going to own them all," he said.

Times are especially bleak for farmers this year, with soybean prices down nearly $3 a bushel since spring and corn prices nowhere near breakeven.

"This is as bad now as it's been ever since I've been farming," said Mike.

Despite that, he likely wouldn't trade his life for anyone else's. That 80 acres that George and Christiana bought in 1858, sparked a special bond between the Hedricks and the land. Over the last 160 years the Hedrick name has become intertwined with the other Germans who inhabited Summit Ridge -- Semann, Berendes, Muehlenkamp, Atteln, Kroeger, Cunitz, Bohn, Steinhoff are all related to some extent.

But that Hedrick bond to the land extends beyond just Mike, which is apparent when over 250 descendants of George and Francis converge on the two farms every three years for a family reunion. It's rare that anyone misses the three-day event.

While it won't likely be him, Mike is hoping the land will still be in the Hedrick name when the farm's bicentennial rolls around in 2058. He points out he'll be 93 years old by then.

"If I'm still around, they can cart me down there to pick it up," he said.