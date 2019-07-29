Boys & Girls Club suffers employee shortage
Mon, 07/29/2019 - 10:13am admin1
Due to a number of unfilled positions, when school begins this September, there's a distinct possibility the Boys & Girls Club of Sparta won't be open.
Due to a number of unfilled positions, when school begins this September, there's a distinct possibility the Boys & Girls Club of Sparta won't be open.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com