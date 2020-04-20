Brighter Tomorrows continues to help victims of domestic abuse during pandemic

When Gov. Tony Evers issued a Safer at Home order on March 25, many local businesses and services were confused as to whether or not they were considered essential. Luckily, Brighter Tomorrows, located in Sparta, was considered essential under the human services shelter piece of the order and it was able to continue providing services during the state-wide closure.

Brighter Tomorrows is a non-profit, grant funded organization that provides a wide array of services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Advocates help victims with personal advocacy to identify the needs and options appropriate for each family and/or individual.

The organization has a 24-hour crisis line (1-888-886-2327) where help is available 24 hours, seven days a week. Great Rivers 2-1-1 (1-800-362-8255) takes its calls after hours and staff members take turns being on call for clients who need immediate help.

Staff provides safety planning, which can include finding temporary shelter and transitional housing for victims, providing transportation, reporting to law enforcement and so much more.

According to Program Coordinator Jan Bruder, there has been a slight uptick in the amount of cases during the pandemic with so many families still in quarantine. Bruder says most days are pretty busy for her as she is the only staff currently in the office.

On a busier day, Bruder receives nearly 13 calls during the day and six client visits. Bruder also received six calls on the after-hours call line.

“In times of crisis, domestic violence escalates in homes, so mandates that are put in place that are meant to help us stay safe, can also make it more dangerous for victims of abuse,” she said. “For a lot of victims, getting out and going to work every day was a way to get away from that situation. Now, it really feels like there is no space.”

Brighter Tomorrows is still providing all of its services during the pandemic, however, for the safety of everyone, staff are providing as many services as they can over the phone.

“We are still seeing people if they need to be seen in person, we are just having everyone call ahead,” Bruder said, adding that in an effort to limit the amount of people coming and going from the office, staff are currently not accepting walk-ins.

In addition to the many services it provides, Brighter Tomorrows also provides its clients with basic household needs such as laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, toilet paper and many other essentials. Right before the pandemic started, the organization received a grant and had a large stock of items that have since been depleted in lieu of the fact that the client base has increased and many clients are currently laid-off.

Now, Bruder says it's been difficult for her to replenish the items as almost all stores are limiting the number of items individuals are allowed to purchase.

“We’re getting really low on some of those basic essentials and I’ve been giving people store gift cards because I’m not able to go purchase them myself,” she said. “We appreciate donations so much, especially during this time. We are still accepting donations; we can only take new items and it’s best if individuals can call ahead and schedule a time so we can limit the in-person contact.”

With all of the gloom and doom, there are still really wonderful things happening. Over Easter weekend, Brighter Tomorrows had what Bruder described as “the most interesting fundraiser they’ve ever had.”

One of Brighter Tomorrows’ former staff and her two teenage daughters decided they were going to be the social distancing “Easter Bunny Crew.” For $25 per family, the crew hid ten eggs per child in each family's yard for the kids to search out after the crew had left.

They raised close to $800 for Brighter Tomorrows and hid over 1,000 eggs all over the area from La Crosse to Tomah.

“It was absolutely phenomenal and just so touching,” Bruder said. “A lot of the families needed something uplifting.”

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month; it is when staff at Brighter Tomorrows along with similar agencies are typically ramping up their outreach efforts to reach victims of abuse. Bruder questioned how they can best do that when no one is allowed to go anywhere or gather.

“We’ve been trying to do a lot of outreach on social media,” she said. “None of us ever prepared for this scenario and it’s a lot of creating new policies and figuring out how to best help people.”

Brighter Tomorrows’ calendar year starts in October. As of the end of March, the organization had reached its six-month mark and had already surpassed the amount of contacts they had at the end of 2019.

“I had to go back and check the numbers a couple of times because last year we had about 500 contacts, which includes in person visits and phone calls,” Bruder explained. “This year, we’re at over 700 already.”

Bruder, who has been working at Brighter Tomorrows for over 12 years, says it’s a different kind of abuse than she’s seen before. “I never imagined this would happen and I’m just so grateful that we can stay open,” she said. “It is so important that people know we’re here and we’re still providing all of our same services because victims need us now more than ever.”