Brighter Tomorrows in greater need during pandemic

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Monroe County, Brighter Tomorrows provides a wide array of services and support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, which are free, confidential and accessible to any and all victims.

Some services include a 24-hour crisis line, crisis intervention, legal and personal advocacy, referrals, safety planning, support groups, community education and volunteer opportunities.

Staff at Brighter Tomorrows also help to provide individuals and families with toiletries, cleaning supplies, household supplies, store vouchers, gift cards, gas cards and just about anything else victims might need to help re-establish their lives.

The organization is solely funded by grants, which mostly covers building costs and wages, and donations from community members and local businesses to help carry out its mission.

Normally, Brighter Tomorrows hosts its annual fundraiser during the month of October, however, with the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, the organization felt it couldn’t hold the event this year.

“We’ve had our annual fundraiser for the last two years and it has been very successful for us,” said Jerry Hernandez, a client advocate at Brighter Tomorrows. “We rely on it quite a bit.”

Hernandez added that during the COVID pandemic, donations to the organization have dropped significantly while their clients’ needs have only gotten greater.

In times of crisis, domestic violence escalates in homes. During this most recent global pandemic when some families remained at home to quarantine or one or both members of the household were laid off, it can make home life more dangerous for victims of abuse.

For a lot of victims, getting out and going to work every day is a way to get away from their abusers and violent situations.

“This has been a very difficult time for our clients,” he said. “They're at a point where they need more help and there’s less help available.”

As it can’t hold its big fundraiser in person this year, Brighter Tomorrows has decided to start a fundraiser on Amazon. A “wish list” of a variety of essential items that are needed was created and individuals can order said items and have them shipped directly to Brighter Tomorrows.

The list can be found by using the affiliate link: http://bit.ly/mocobt7853.

“We’ve already started receiving some of those donations and I hope it works out the way we plan it to so that we can provide our clients with some of the things they need,” Hernandez said.

As staff at Brighter Tomorrows often provide transportation for clients as well as help them find temporary shelter and transitional housing, monetary donations as well as gift cards and gas cards are also very helpful.

“When someone in a crisis situation comes to us, a lot of times they might need a hotel stay, which can cost between $100 and $200 depending where they stay. We also will give them gas money to get there and we’ve got to be able to supply them with food,” Hernandez said. “Sometimes we’ll help clients make a down payment on their first month’s rent and all of those costs are funded from donations. Now, it’s getting hard to do all of that because there’s so much need.”

Donations can be dropped off at Brighter Tomorrows’ main office, located at 505 Douglas Street in Sparta. For more information on the organization and the services offered visit https://mocobrightertomorrows.com.

