Brighter Tomorrows provides a safe haven for victims of abuse

Safely tucked below the overpass on Hwy 16 along Douglas Street in Sparta sits the main office of Brighter Tomorrows, a non-profit, grant funded organization that provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. With April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the staff at Brighter Tomorrows will be working hard throughout the month to shed some light on a topic that too often isn’t talked about.

“There’s been a movement in the last year. People used to feel that we should be hidden and we didn’t want people to know we were here and our services were a secret,” Program Coordinator Jan Bruder said. “We have started to move toward needing to be out there and we need people to see us. Of course, the people we don’t want to know about us are going to know too but if we’re hiding everything, how are the people that need us going to know?”

Brighter Tomorrows provided services for roughly 400 survivors of abuse last year, which includes parents and children; 44 of those survivors identified as victims of sexual assault.

“A lot of the people who are victims of domestic abuse are also victims of sexual assault,” Bruder said. “People are talking more about domestic violence and sexual assault is still that topic that a lot of people don’t talk about.”

Bruder said the majority of sexual assault victims are assaulted by someone they know or are in a relationship with, which makes them feel that it isn’t considered sexual assault. She added it’s important that people know any sexual act that makes them feel unsafe is considered sexual assault.

Sexual assault can include sexual acts rooted in anger, rape, uninvited touching, sexual harassment, incest and exposing of genitals.

Sexual Assault and Legal Advocate Jerry Hernandez said as staff they start helping victims by believing their stories. “We’re not going to ask them for proof that they were sexually assaulted. We listen to what they have to say and we don’t force them to tell us anything.”

Brighter Tomorrows provides a wide array of services including medical advocacy. Advocates help victims in need of a sexual assault nurse evaluation to make connections at local hospitals and clinics. They also help clients with personal advocacy to identify the needs and options appropriate for each family and/or individual.

The organization has a 24-hour crisis line (1-888-886-2327) where help is available 24 hours, seven days a week. Great Rivers 2-1-1 (1-800-362-8255) takes its calls after hours and staff members take turns being on call for clients who need immediate help.

Brighter Tomorrows also provides legal advocacy to explain the legal process, help clients understand their rights, attend court dates with clients and help victims with filing restraining orders.

Staff provides safety planning, which can include finding temporary shelter for victims, providing toiletries or other similar needs, providing transportation, reporting to law enforcement and so much more.

“If they do want to stay in their relationship, we help them do that in the safest way possible. If they want to leave we provide safety plans,” Hernandez said. “If they feel like they need to get to a safe location we can help with housing needs.”

“We are not mandated reporters for adults. People don’t have to feel that when they come here things are going to be reported,” Bruder added. “We won’t report anything unless they want to.”

Staff also provides support groups, supportive listening and community education.

“We do a lot of presentations throughout the community, whether it’s to professionals or in the schools,” Hernandez explained. “All of that is to spread awareness.”

Brighter Tomorrows has an advisory group meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on April 4 at its office in Sparta. Members of the community are welcome to come discuss ideas on how to spread awareness with volunteers, law enforcement and representatives from numerous other organizations.

Advocates will also have a booth at Women’s Health Night in Tomah at the Cranberry Lodge on April 11 and another at the S.A.F.E. Challenge event on April 26 at Fort McCoy.

“Our goal in 2019 is to find new avenues to present and get our information out to people,” Bruder said.

Bruder and Hernandez also have two, 10-week teen groups running. They are available to give presentations to help spread awareness within the schools.

Staff at Brighter Tomorrows can be reached at (608) 269-7853. There is also an outreach office in Tomah located on Veterans Street that can be reached at (608) 374-6975. Everyone is eligible to receive services regardless of income and no documentation is necessary. All services are free, confidential and voluntary.