Saturday, November 7, 2020
Home / News / Brookwood Theatre Presents “Selfie”
Franklin Wildes

Brookwood Theatre Presents “Selfie”

Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:20am admin1

Brookwood will present the one act play “Selfie” on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here