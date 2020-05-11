Brookwood Theatre Presents “Selfie”
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:20am admin1
Brookwood will present the one act play “Selfie” on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.
