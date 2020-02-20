Brookwood Theatre Program to present ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’

The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as their spring production on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, March 15th at 2 p.m. in the school’s Classic Gym.

The Saturday evening performance will be presented as a dinner theatre and will require advance purchase of the tickets from cast members or through the high school office. This performance will serve as a fundraiser for the Brookwood Theatre program and will be catered by the Rockton Bar. Seating is limited.

This dramatization of C.S. Lewis' “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia.

Members of this performances cast and crew are Garrett Anderson, Miranda Arndt, Emma Baldwin, Kane Collins, Jacklynn Downing, Kimberlee Downing, Emma Felland, Skylar Hanson, Teryn Kaufmann, Tyana Kaufmann, Katherine McElhose, Suzi McLendon, Serenity Pasch, Cooper Powell, Ethan Rolon, Brayden Thieman, Franklin Wildes, Daniel Wooten, Nathan Wooten, Rachel Wooten and Thomas Wooten. Components of the scenic design are being developed by the 3D Art class under the supervision of Ms. Holte.

Tickets for Friday and Sunday will be $3 and will be available at the door 30 minutes before each performance. Saturday’s admission for the dinner theatre fundraiser is $15.