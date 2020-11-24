Brothers tap into family history to open 2B Meats

It could be a takeoff from the long ago popular fast food ad campaign.

Remember "where's the beef?" Some will. Some won't have a clue. But for 2B Meats the better question the more accurate questions is where's the beef from? For a growing number of consumers that is an important question. Brothers Dan and Steve Breitsprecher have the answer for customers when they ask about the origin of beef purchased at 2B Meats.

The siblings have partnered to open 2B Meats in Kendall located at 112 S. Main St. Dan Breitsprecher will run the butcher shop. Both are involved in raising cattle. Their family history is steeped in the beef industry raising, trading, buying and selling cattle.

2B Meats opened Oct. 26. Dan juggles his butchering duties with his full time job at Fort McCoy.

In Dan's case, 2B Meats is a family affair for his wife Sara and their four children. Everyone pitches in to help when their schedules allow. They live outside Tomah. If they are not cutting up meat they are likely trying to rope or wrangle steers as they are a rodeo family as well.

Along with being around cattle with his family in the beef industry, Dan worked several years at the Norwalk Packing House running the kill floor. He also worked for Don Baumgarten at Don's Quality Meats.

The building for 2B Meats was not a turn key location. It took a fair amount of time to find butcher grade equipment and get the building ready, according to Sara. And like many businesses these days economic solvency is a challenge under the COVID-19 cloud.

Covid uncertainty has provided a rude awakening for consumers as food security and quality are more in the forefront. There is renewed interest in locally sourced food, so much that small independent butcher shops are backlogged with processing orders. 2B Meats is no exception, despite being the "new kid" on the butcher block.

"People like to have their freezer full," Dan Breitsprecher said. "Especially when beef prices are so high."

2B Meats has their own sourced beef for customers. They can also process beef that customers bring to their shop, cut to their specifications. Customers can buy beef by the quarter, half or whole steer.

"If you need beef we can hook you up," Breitsprecher said. "Get meat that you know its origin at reasonable prices. Hopefully we can help people out. We know most butchers are booked solid currently."

And on top of deer harvest, those schedules are not likely to ease up.

For more information on buying meat or to set up a time to process call Dan at (608) 343-4947.