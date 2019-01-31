Brutal cold spell makes last stand

The recent surge of polar air will finally loosen its grip after having a strangle hold on the region since last Monday.

The mercury is expected to reach into the 40s by Sunday, bringing a welcome relief from the double-digit negative temperatures that forced school and business closures over the past days and prompted Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency for all of Wisconsin.

The life-threatening cold caused the U.S. Postal Service to suspend mail delivery in Western Wisconsin on Wednesday, when lows hovered in the mid-20s below zero, and were accompanied by strong winds making it feel more like minus 60. Wednesday's highs were around -12 degrees.

Today (Thursday) area residents woke to readings as low as -40 degrees, depending on the location. Classes at area schools were cancelled yet again, but mail delivery in the area resumed.

In Sparta, residents seemed prepared for the arctic blast. According to Police Chief Dave Kuderer, other than gelled up trucks and problems with slick roads, there was little activity in his department associated with the weather.

He said there were no issues with people looking for warm shelter, but police did receive complaints about pets being left outdoors.

Tomah Police Dept. Lt. Ron Waddell said his city has been fortunate to avoid any emergency incidents during the cold stretch.

There have been no reports of anyone facing situations where they are having to be outside at night for lengthy periods. He was not aware of reports of anyone spending extended periods of time at any overnight businesses.

"It's likely those (24 hour) businesses are seeing more people," Waddell said on Wednesday.

As far as the Tomah police department building, it is not open as a warming area overnight.

Waddell did say the small entry vestibule to the building (not the lobby) is open for people to warm up for short periods of time, not as a place to sleep.

In the case of a vehicle succumbing to bitter cold, the TPD has limited access of Salvation Army vouchers reserved for people traveling by Tomah needing an unplanned hotel. No need to tap into that resource during this stretch, Waddell added.

Tomah Senior Center director Pam Buchda said activities have obviously been slow this week for the regulars. She did say the senior center and Tomah public library are serving as short term warming centers for those seeking a reprieve from the weather during the day. The senior center has coffee available, Buchda added.

Through Wednesday Buchda said she was "a bit surprised" nobody stopped in to get out of the cold.

Tomah Public Works employees were busy Tuesday and Wednesday removing piles of snow from the city to dump sites. That will continue until all the surplus snow is removed until the next storm. Remember, spring is still months down the road.