BSD to begin practices for winter activities next week

The Bangor School District held a special meeting early this week to discuss the guidelines and possible start of winter sports/activities. The Board of Education voted to allow extracurricular practices to start on Dec. 7 while Bangor remains in virtual learning

Several individuals expressed their opinions in support of starting school activities during the virtual meeting Monday night including several students, parents and coaches.

One student, Aliyah Langrehr, shared her personal story about the girls’ basketball team making it to state, but the night before the game, her and her teammates were told their season was over due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We huddled in the hallway, crying in each other’s arms knowing that the dream that was within our reach was taken away,” she said. “With the way our season ended last year we feel even more motivated to get back on the floor and continue our journey to hopefully play at the Resch Center.”

Langrehr said that as a team they understand how serious the virus is, “At the same time we have to start living with it because it isn’t going away any time soon,” she added.

Coach Merlin Jones also addressed the board asking them to consider the mental health and well-being of students who are unable to participate in extracurricular activities providing research findings on several surveys and studies related to the subject.

“We should be looking at the statistics of other schools and how they’re reconvening, and our numbers of cases are no higher than other schools in our conference,” Jones said. “Extracurricular activities are an extension of the classroom. We are teaching these kids valuable lessons. The lessons they learn are lessons they’ll carry with them forever. It’s not always just about the wins and the losses and I’m worried about what they will lose if we take these activities away from them.”

The overall consensus from all of the speakers was that the kids feel devastated while having to watch neighboring schools participating in similar activities.

At the end of July, the board chose to move to a virtual learning environment for the first 30 days of the school year. In August, the board voted to move fall sports to spring, which was the WIAA’s alternative schedule plan.

Also at the time, the board discussed that as long as classes remained virtual there would be no extracurricular activities.

By mid-October, all classes resumed with in person learning. According to Board President Julie Meyers, the district also allowed open gym and access to the school’s weight room at that time.

At the board’s regular meeting in October, it reviewed and approved the Scenic Bluffs Conference winter sports co-curricular guidelines with specific Bangor addendums. As the case numbers went up within the county, BSD returned to virtual learning.

The district’s medical advisor, Dr. Tracy Warsing said she is worried about the mental health of students who are currently unable to participate in their chosen extracurricular activities.

“I’ve seen more people coming in for medications and treatment and counseling. I’ve seen more suicide attempts within the last couple of weeks,” Dr. Warsing said. “All of that is very real. I can’t tell you what the right answer is. That’s something you need to figure out within the community and what’s best for the kids.”

Activities Director Kevin Kravik reminded the board, “We do have a plan for if and when we do go back. That part is ready to be implemented; it’s just a matter of you guys as a board deciding when we’ll be allowed to come back.”

The WIAA requires a team be allowed seven days for practice prior to competition. According to Kravik, all of the conference schools, except for Necedah, started girls’ basketball on Nov. 16 and boys’ basketball on Nov. 23.

Board member Shelly Piske’s biggest concern was the mental health of students while Paul Wuensch felt it should be an all or nothing approach with academics being the priority.

“I’m concerned if we go back to co-curriculars without being in person, that creates different classes of students,” Wuensch said. “There are kids whose biggest highlight of their day is being in the classroom.”

Board member Jac Lyga expressed that she was in favor of returning to in person learning as well as allowing extra curriculars. “If we follow the model we’ve been, our kids will never get to play,” she said.

Board member Joanie Wilcox said she was struggling with the decision and felt that if the board first reevaluated the model to get the kids back into activities, it may be too late by the time a decision was made.

Piske made the motion that the board allow extracurricular practices to start on Dec. 7 while Bangor remains in virtual learning, which was seconded by Lyga. The motion passed with four board members including Lori Horstman, Piske, Lyga and Wilcox in favor and board members Tina Mathison, Meyers and Wuensch opposed.