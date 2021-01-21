BSD to seek referendum on April 2021 ballot

At a special meeting on January 13, the Bangor School Board approved a recommendation for Quarles and Brady, bond council for the district, to proceed with drafting referendum paperwork regarding a resolution amount, length and election date, which was ultimately approved at the regular school board meeting on Wednesday.

In the past, Bangor taxpayers have approved operational referendums to provide more funds on a non-recurring basis, meaning the funds expire after a period of time. The current referendum is expiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and the district is looking to replace that referendum on the April 2021 ballot.

The approved resolution authorizes the school district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 per year for three years for non-recurring purposes beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year.

In 1993, in an effort to control the tax levy, the Wisconsin legislature instituted a limit on the revenue a school district is allowed to receive each year. A revenue limit may be raised through state general aid and property tax for the general, non-referendum debt and capital expansion funds.

The results can have a significant impact on district finances as state aid and the general fund tax levy can comprise anywhere from 70 to 90 percent of a district’s total general fund revenues.

Sometimes that formula doesn’t always provide enough funds to operate a district. Within that, the legislature provided the ability for districts to go to an operational referendum if more funds are needed.

The 2021 revenue limit in Bangor isn’t much more than it was back in 2011. While it is controlling the tax levy, it’s also dampening what the district has to spend on operations for things that naturally increase such as salary, benefits, utilities, supplies and such.

“Even by layering in the current operational referendum, you can see that that still primarily holds true,” said Debby Brunett of Baird Company. “Your operational referendum has really been that bridge to get you beyond that 2011 mark.”

The revenue limit can restrict the funds that districts have or don’t have to spend on programming. As the state portion hasn’t been enough to operate in the past, the Bangor School District has gone to referendum asking the community to support an additional levy in order to support the operations of the school.

As the current referendum expires, the state hasn’t changed the formula as to how the revenue limit works and the need is still there and the district is once again asking for the community’s support.

The three key areas most districts explore when they look at replacing a referendum are the surplus deficit, the estimated mill rate and the actual operating referendum.

“If nothing happens, that authority goes away and you return back to that revenue limit with no exemptions,” Brunett explained. “And based on all of the forecasts we’ve run, that would result in great reductions needed throughout the district.”