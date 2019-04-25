Building for the future

Life is bursting and blooming at Valley Gem Farms, located between Sparta and Bangor. Lauren and Janelle Eby opened the new Valley Gem Greenhouse last Saturday and in early April they received a new flock of 20,000 laying hens.

This is the first year the greenhouse will be open to the public. The inventory is mostly springtime annuals and consists of a mixture of flowers and vegetable plants such as lettuce, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers as well as hanging baskets and containers brimming with succulents arranged by Janelle.

According to Lauren, both he and Janelle grew up on farms and Janelle’s parents owned two greenhouses.

“She loves greenhouses and flowers and we thought that it would be something great for our farm,” he said, adding he was working part time on a construction job away from the farm traveling back and forth. “It felt like either the boss was suffering or the chickens were suffering.”

With the addition of the greenhouse, Lauren can spend more time at the farm with the chickens as well as his family.

“She’s sort of my boss in this department and I enjoy it that way because I have enough responsibility and stress on the farm and through managing the financial aspect of it,” Lauren said. “It’s fun to just come in here and have her tell me what to do. It works well together in that way.”

While Janelle is in charge of the plants, Lauren is in charge of the chickens.

The Ebys got into raising laying hens about three years ago when they moved to the area from Abbotsford. They learned about the business through a family friend and Janelle’s brother as they were raising chickens in a similar operation.

Lauren and Janelle learned about the process and felt it was a good opportunity for their family as the chicken eggs were in demand at that time.

“Until we got building, the market was kind of flooded but we had a contract and so we went into it with faith that things would turn around and it did,” Lauren said. “Things have done well for us since that. We’ve loved it.”

There are over 20,000 chickens at Valley Gem Farms. On average, the hens accumulatively produce roughly 19,000 eggs each day.

The chicken barn is a cage free facility and the chickens are free to roam wherever they want within the single layer facility. There is a “nest” running down the middle of the barn where the chickens enter in through a flap to lay their eggs.

“There’s a few that lay them outside of the nest. On average, we maybe pick up 100 off the floor a day, but not many in comparison to how many actually get laid in the nest,” Lauren said. “They tend to want to go in the nest. They like the nice, quiet, dark place.”

The nest is slightly sloped so after the chicken lays the egg it rolls down onto a belt that runs the entire length of the barn under the nest. The belt is run twice a day in the morning and in the evening.

The eggs travel into the packing room at the front of the barn on the belt. Bad eggs are sorted by hand off of the belt prior to a machine packing the eggs into flats.

According to Lauren, Valley Gem Farms is one of ten farms contracted with a company called Sweet Red Hen from Richland Center, which operates much like a broker. The company buys the eggs and sells them to various processing plants.

“They take care of the trucking and provide the farmers with egg trays. That makes it a lot easier for us. There are a lot of companies that own the chickens and they buy the feed and all of that and you’re essentially a puppet working for them,” Lauren explained. “We own our own chickens, we own our own operation and buy our own feed. We’re a little more on our own that way but we like it. There’s more incentive there to do a good job.”

In addition to being a “cage free” operation, Valley Gem Farms is also American Humane Certified, which is somewhat meaningful.

The American Humane Association sets its standards to ensure the humane treatment of farm animals. Some standards include adequate living space, cleanliness and indoor air quality to verify the humane treatment of the birds.

Lauren and Janelle live on the farm, along with their three children aged 7, 5 and 2, which makes for a busy day’s work.

“We’re building for the future here with them because I grew up on a family farm and there were some days I didn’t enjoy it that much but looking back now I realize how blessed I was to grow up on a farm,” Lauren said. “There’s just something about the experience and you learn all of the time, everyday. You learn a good work ethic and it benefits you from day to day.”

The greenhouse is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. located at 4110 Hamilton Ave.