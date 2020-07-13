Bullard sentenced to prison for sexual assault

Carlton S. Bullard, 52, of Louisville, KY was recently found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court of second-degree sexual assault by use of force and sentenced to five years in state prison with a 167-day sentence credit and 15 years extended supervision.

On Sept. 14, 2007, at approximately 1:59 a.m., officers of the Tomah Police Department were parked on the east side of the 1200 block of Superior Ave. when they heard a female’s voice yelling, “I’ve been raped.”

Officers observed a female, upset and crying running toward the patrol car. The complaint noted that the victim was only wearing a tan colored blanket.

The then 26-year-old victim told the officers that she had been raped in her apartment by what she described as a black male, approximately 5’7”, 200 pounds, with a gold tooth, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and red wind pants named Carl. At the time, she believed the suspect was still inside her apartment.

She told officers that she had met the suspect the day prior when he told the victim that he was a truck driver, but she did not know the name of the company he worked for. She said that night, she had been at a local bar when the suspect offered to walk her home.

While in her apartment, he asked her to take her shirt off and she told him that she was not going to remove any of her clothes. The suspect also asked the victim if she wanted to smoke some pot to which she also said no.

The suspect then pushed her onto the bed and “ripped” her clothes off. He used his hands to choke her by the neck and she attempted to kick him several times to no avail and he then raped her.

Once he started to put his clothes, the victim got up to leave and told him she was going to the bathroom. She grabbed a blanket and ran out of the back door.

While searching the apartment, officers collected a pair of boxer shorts, the blanket and a shirt the suspect had used to clean off with.

On July 15, 2008, the state crime lab was able to obtain DNA from the vaginal swabs, which was entered into the Combined DNA Index System Database and searched against the Wisconsin DNA Databank and Forensic Unknown and Convicted Offender Indexes with no resulting matches at the time.

Through the years, investigators followed leads and other possible suspects, which came back with negative findings.

On Aug. 1, 2018, investigators received a report of laboratory findings for the Tomah PD case. The report outlined a CODIS hit notification in regard to DNA profiles linked nationally in the Combined DNA Index System on June 8, 2018.

The evidence had been linked to a Kentucky offender, Bullard, and the listed offender was incarcerated in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville, KY.

Investigators contacted the Louisville PD’s sex crimes unit seeking assistance in interviewing Bullard. Investigators were provided with a report of the interview.

Bullard denied ever being in Wisconsin and said he had not heard of the City of Tomah even after officers advised him that his DNA had been found at the crime scene.