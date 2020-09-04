Burbach joins Eagle Scout rank for Tomah's Troop 5

Sam Burbach was a busy junior in Tomah high school which carried over to being a busy senior.

How busy? Burbach is a member of the Timberwolves boy's tennis team. He is very active in the THS band program. Burbach is also actively involved with Boy Scout Troop 5 in Tomah.

Burning multiple candles as a student athlete and a self professed procrastinator delayed plans for Burbach's Eagle Scout project. Burbach first presented a proposal to the Tomah school board at its March 2019 to build five garbage/recycling bins for the high school. His design included slots for plastic, paper and garbage. The board approved Burbach's Eagle Scout project, but then life got busy with sports, band and that minor character glitch.

"I'm a procrastinator," Burbach says with a smile.

In the interim Burbach's Eagle Scout plan was approved by the national Boy Scout council.

"I started to get the ball rolling in October/November (2019) to get them done," Burbach said.

The project concluded when Burbach delivered five bins to the high school Friday, April 3. Each bin features individual art work, compliments of art students in THS art teacher Lisa Winchel's class.

Burbach inquired if students were interested in painting the bins. They could use their own imagination. Burbach's lone requirement, showcase the Tomah school 'T' logo. A waiver was granted for one bin with a Bucky Badger mascot and the 'W' for Wisconsin.

Burbach commended the skills of the art students. They took approximately one month to complete their work.

"I'm not an artist, but I wish I could paint," Burbach said.

Eagle Scouts must earn a total of 21 merit badges, 10 more than required for the Life rank. To earn Eagle Scout recognition a candidate must plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, any school, or your community. The project must benefit an organization other than the Boy Scouts of America.

Burbach raised $1,500 to offset material costs for the project. Six donors, student counselors from Tomah high school, Culver's of Tomah, John Schuck Plumbing, Deer Creek Dental, Smart Sand, Inc., and Active Heatlh Chiropractic stepped up.

The bins are framed with wood and feature a high density polyethylene exterior. The bins were constructed at a friend's home in Black River Falls and Burbach's home outside Tomah.

Burbach is the latest Eagle Scout from Tomah's Troop 5. Sean Gadbois finished his Eagle Scout project several months past. Four former troop members, Rhett Wilson, Spencer Gadbois, Jon Von Arx and Jeremy Byars completed Eagle Scout projects in 2019. A lofty accomplishment for one Scout troop, Burbach adds.

"It is something we are proud of," Burbach said.

Burbach credits others who helped shoulder the load to complete the bins, other Troop members and family assistance. The Eagle Scout is not about completing the task alone.

"Leadership is the big focus," Burbach said. "It is about me leading the project."

He did concede its progress caused some "sleepless nights" and, "some hiccups on building day."

Burbach leaves for Ft. Sill Okla. in June He enlisted in the United States Army to study combat medicine with a career goal to be a paramedic.