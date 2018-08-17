Burns Firefly Festival this Saturday

At this year's Burns Firefly Festival, set for Saturday, Aug. 11, organizers will be honoring the 11-year-old event's originator.

The late Gennean Vetrano started the annual one-day festival, which takes place at the Burns Community Hall located at W1313 Jewett Rd., north of Bangor off Hwy. 162.

"She had the original idea for Firefly Fest," recalls Dave Vetrano, her widower, who had built a life with Gennean in the Burns community until her death from cancer in 2012. She owned Genuine Vision Studios, a graphics business, for nearly 30 years.

"The Town of Burns was going through a rather chaotic time and she wanted to do something that would hopefully bring everyone together," said Dave.

"She was always creative and full of ideas and truly did not like it when people were unable to work together. Even during her last days she just wanted everyone to treat each other with kindness and respect."

Among this year's events will be a remembrance ceremony for Gennean slated for around 12:30 p.m. Organizers will be planting a tree and installing a bench on the site dedicated to her memory.

According to one of those organizers, Steve Beezley, a retired social worker for Gundersen, who operates an alpaca farm in the township, Gennean's spirit still lives on with the Firefly Festival.

"The idea is to have fun and come together as a community," he said, adding the event is a fundraiser for the township.

In the past, the festival has raised money for first responders and the Burns Fire Department.

Much of the money is raised through a raffle, which this year is for Brewers tickets and a tailgate package for the team's Labor Day game against the Cubs at Miller Park. Other prizes include cash, half hogs and frozen dressed chickens.

Beezley said the prizes reflect the town's citizenry. "There are only 1,000 of us here and we're pretty much a rural community," he said.

There also is a farmers market from 9 a.m. until noon, along with other activities throughout the day, including kids games, a pie and bakery sale and a silent auction. Jones Farm Clydesdales wagon rides run from 3-6 p.m. and there will be a bonfire at dusk.

One of the festival's biggest draws is its music stage, which will have a number of performers from 1-10 p.m.

For the fourth year in a row, Sparta's Marty & the Sharks will be the headline band, taking the stage from 6-10 p.m.

The band is led by husband-wife team Marty and Terry Cornforth, who have been playing together for the past 35 years since they met in the early 1980's after they were hired as part of the house band at Jellystone Park.

Marty is on bass and vocals, while Terry is lead guitarist and also sings. Their five-piece band plays a wide music variety sure to please just about everyone's taste.

From 1-2 p.m. the music stage will feature a historic speaker to be announced. That's followed by the Blue Hill's Drifter, an acoustic country act, from 2-4 p.m. and the Bangor School Jazz Band from 4-5 p.m.

Beer and food, including brats, hotdogs and chips, will be served throughout the day. There is no admission charge and all are welcome.

"The thing is to get our neighbors together and have some fun," said Beezley.