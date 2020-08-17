Busy agenda for Tomah council

The Tomah City Council will tackle a busy agenda when it convenes for Committee of the Whole Monday night and council action Tuesday night.

Tomah Area Ambulance Service Director Randy Dunford prepared a detailed report that outlines what he views as department needs after talking with staff since taking the position. The report addresses billing/collections, employees, equipment, policy/procedures, vehicles and facility. More on that will likely be discussed during Committee of the Whole.

Other items for discussion or action include:

•Review and approve purchase of a lot for the city and Tomah School District youth training and community development project. A lot at 436 Arthur St. is being considered at a price not to exceed $25,000. The proposed plan is for high school building trades students with assistance by local contractors for skilled work to build a three-unit rental property.

•Approve a resolution to petition the Wisconsin Secretary of Transportation for airport improvement money. Funds would be used to reconstruct taxiways, extend a hangar taxiway, reconstruct/expand an apron and sealcoat fill cracked airport pavement.

•Consider action to prohibit vendors at the Tomah Farmers Market from parking on the east side of Superior Avenue's 1400 block or East Holton Street from Superior Avenue to Kilbourn Avenue. A council summary states a hair salon across the street from the Farmers Market in Gillett Park has no room for customer parking during market hours on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

•Will consider adoption of a Downtown Master Plan that was approved during a joint Long Range Planning Committee and Planning Commission meeting. The plan was developed as a guide for downtown private improvement projects. It is meant as a supplement to a 2013 Comprehensive plan.

•Will review a petition with 78 signatures of homeowners on Park Street, Lakeview Drive, Lakeview Court, Lawrence Avenue and Grumann Drive. The petition states that "corrective action taken last year is not satisfactory at this time." It continues that loose rock is getting in lawns and washes into sewer drains.

•Will consider action on a request for the city to approve a $5,000 donation from its general fund to the Boys and Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin-Tomah. Representatives from the club asked the council earlier this year to consider the donation to sustain its mission. The summary report recommends the council deny the request because of the precedent it could set for future budget ramifications. The report continues the city could consider aiding the club that would not impact city funds.

•Will consider bid approval to renovate the former Holy Smokes building into the Downtown Information Center. Two bids were received. Low bidder is Brickl Brothers at $424,650. The other bid came from T2 Contracting LLC for $461,550.

•Will consider adoption of an ordinance amendment for the creation of a Historic Preservation.

•Will consider what will be an interim lease agreement with the Tomah Chamber of Commerce/Convention and Visitors Bureau when it moves into its new location, the former Department of Natural Resources ranger station. The council will consider allowing the Chamber to lease the building at no cost pending approval of a 2018 budget. That allows time to get a sense of utility costs. It also recommends that room tax collection remain as is for city use toward payment of utilities and to create a maintenance fund for the building.

The Committee of the Whole convenes at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers Monday night. The council convenes at the same time and location Tuesday night.