Calendar of hope

It all started with a simple idea from the mind of Tomah photographer Kathy Richer that evolved into an inspiring yearlong project, leading to a much-appreciated $2,317 donation to Brighter Tomorrows.

Richer, a former victim of domestic violence herself, had the idea to bring others who had been through a violent situation together to create a calendar to raise awareness and money for other victims.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence and I always want to give back,” she said.

Richer had no trouble finding models for the calendar. In the fall of 2017, she threw out the idea to a group of survivors she works with and they were interested in participating and by January of 2018 the group got to work.

The calendar features 13 photos with models that have either been through a domestic violence situation themselves or know someone who has.

“They were all drawn together that way,” Richer said.

One of the “calendar girls,” Keshia Gorski said, “It was very nice. We had so much fun. Kathy came up with almost all of the ideas for the photos.”

Richer said all of the photos are a 1950s pinup style with era appropriate hair, makeup, props and costumes. The 13-month calendar includes some group shots and some individual photos.

The group, Calendar Girls Against Domestic Violence, asked for donations from the community in order to have a garage sale. All of the money raised during the sale was used to pay for the printing of the calendars.

The group originally had 150 calendars printed and sold out of them almost immediately but had an additional 50 printed.

“Because the garage sale was so successful, all of the sales from the calendars were pure profit,” Richer said.

The Calendar Girls donated all of the profit to Brighter Tomorrows, which has offices in both Sparta and Tomah. It is a non-profit, grant funded organization that provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Monroe County.

On average, Brighter Tomorrows serves around 400 victims of abuse each year. Jan Bruder, project director at Brighter Tomorrows said they have been hearing a lot of discussion in their offices regarding the calendar.

“We got a lot of questions, which I think is good because any way you can get the word out, even if only one person sees our information, that might be the one thing that makes it okay for them to call,” she said. “I think it’s a very discreet way to get our information out there and it’s a really cool way to make people think about it because when you’re looking at that calendar, you’re thinking about the stories that were shared and you’re thinking about the people who could be helped and it’s just another way to spread the word about what we do.”

Richer said the project was very rewarding for her because some of the people who bought the calendar would send her messages thanking her and sharing their own stories of domestic violence.

“It was kind of nice to know that I had made a difference for somebody,” she said, adding that was the purpose of the project. “We wanted to make a difference and to be able to help people because I know what it’s like to try and get out of a situation like that. There were a few ladies who are still in their situations that aren’t ready to leave yet.”

On the back of the calendar, Richer made sure there were numbers of local organizations that individuals could call if they needed help to get out of any harmful or unfavorable situations as well as tips on how to get out.

Bruder said the donated money will go toward helping the clients directly if they need help paying for rent, or maybe an emergency hotel stay, toiletries, diapers, gas cards or anything they might need.

“I’m proud to say that all of our donations go toward actually helping people. This is huge for us because the big grants that I write help pay for our positions, but we don’t get a lot of money for the stuff that clients need,” Bruder said. “A lot of times when our people are leaving, they’re leaving with nothing and we don’t get a lot of funding and if we didn’t have the support of our community, our program wouldn’t exist. Winter time is the hardest time for people so this is just like a winter miracle.”

The calendar ranges from January 2019 to January of 2020. There are still calendars available for purchase, to obtain one, contact the group on its Facebook page at Calendar Girls Against Domestic Violence.

“It was a big project for me but now that it’s done I might have an open mind that we might do something again this year,” Richer said regarding creating another calendar. “We’re throwing around different ideas.”