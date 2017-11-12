Candidate for Gov. running on common sense soutions

Mike McCabe is no stranger to politics but until September of this year he's never been a politician.

In the past, McCabe has been a watchdog of government, heading up the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, whose primary objective was to track the influence of big money in politics. He also created the Blue Jean Nation, an organization for the "politically homeless", which is "truly dedicated to doing the will of the people" and works to transform the existing parties.

The 57-year old McCabe has been unapologetically critical of both the Republican and Democratic parties but on September 12, he announced his candidacy for Wisconsin governor on the Democratic ticket.

He visited Sparta last week to speak to the Monroe County Democrats. He also sat down with the Herald to discuss his campaign, which has taken him 15,000 miles around the state since his announcement.

McCabe said he is running as a Democrat because the country's strong two-party system doesn't leave a practical way to run as a third-party candidate and make a difference. And he admits almost defiantly that he's never belonged to a political party in his life.

His campaign is reminiscent of that of Bernie Sanders -- a "people-powered, crowd-funding campaign" he calls it. McCabe said while he can legally accept $20,000 donations from individuals and $86,000 donations from political action committees, he only will accept individual donations of $200 and no more than $1,000 in total from any single person.

He said it liberates him from the ownership that comes along with the patronage of wealthy donors.

"I in good conscience can't accept a donation of that size because everything I've experienced has taught me those (big donations) are effectively legal bribes," he said. "It's that money game that has gotten us into this mess we're in where we've got a government that caters to the wealthy, well connected and privileged few and ignores pretty much everybody else and leaves them behind."

One of the best examples of that, he points out, is in transportation funding. He said one of the biggest features of the transportation budget is neglect with road maintenance being cut in favor of new construction and expansion.

"That's what the road builder lobby wants," he said, adding their lobbyists pour a lot of money into campaigns. "They don't want local townships to repair their roads. They want new clover leafs, traffic circles and express ways."

And to pay for it, legislators are putting it on the credit card, with 20 cents of every transportation dollar going toward debt service, which is projected to jump to 23 cents or more under the new state budget.

While McCabe says the state needs to "pay as we pave" and add a few cents to the gas tax, he also insists it needs to change its spending priorities.

"Putting more emphasis on basic upkeep and taking care of what we've already got before new construction," he said. "For rural areas that's essential."

McCabe also believes Wisconsin should have an economy that benefits all its citizens not just those at the top. To do that, he said he would fight for a hike in the minimum wage, access to affordable health care and high speed internet in every part of the state.

He said the present approach of building a state economy from the top down -- showering tax breaks and subsidies on a few with the hope some of it filters down -- isn't working.

"We need to do a 180 degree about face," he said. For him that means living wages, healthcare access, affordable and debt-free education and training.

"If you put the money in the pockets of the working people they do something that a lot of rich people don't do -- they spend it. They don't stick it in a tax haven in the Cayman Islands."

McCabe said four decades of supply-side economics in Wisconsin has resulted in the state being dead last in the nation in new business start-ups for three straight years, leading the nation in shrinkage of the middle class and having economic inequality at levels not seen in Wisconsin since the Great Depression.

He points to Minnesota where they raised taxes on the wealthy, increased spending on education and increased the minimum wage -- the opposite of what Wisconsin has done,

"By every measure Minnesota is beating us economically," he said.

McCabe also would like to see BadgerCare become a public option available to every resident, noting it's run more efficiently with premiums on average 25% less than those available on the insurance market and it covers 100% of medical expenses.

He compares that to plans on the Market Place through the Affordable Care Act, which has typical deductibles of $5,000 or more along with high copays, where people are paying all their medical expenses out of pocket unless they get really sick and end up in the hospital.

"Why do we pay for these monthly premiums if we still have to pay all our medical expenses out of pocket," asks McCabe.

He also believes the Wisconsin Retirement System should be open to anyone who wants to buy in.

As for education, he wants to discontinue the school voucher program because its draining money away from public schools and it isn't working.

"Voucher students don't do any better than their public school counterparts and by some measures they actually do worse," he said.

It also puts a disproportionate strain on rural schools, which McCabe said are having a hard time functioning and finding applicants to fill vacancies due to lack of funding.

Some rural schools are in danger of closing and there are no private or parochial options for parents, he points out.

McCabe said his alternative to Wisconsin's present state of affairs is common sense and he believes that will resonate with voters.

"If the message is common sense, people will recognize it as such. Just because common sense is not currently recognized in the Capitol doesn't mean that people in the rural part of the state don't recognize common sense when they hear it."