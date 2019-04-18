Car search leads to drug bust

Demetrius S.L. Noble, 44, of Minneapolis was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver designer drugs as a second offense, possession with intent to deliver THC as a second offense, possession of THC as a second offense, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, on April 14, at approximately 2:13 a.m., law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading westbound on Interstate 90/94.

Upon contact with the driver, Noble, he reportedly rambled on, providing officers with a lengthy explanation as to his whereabouts that evening. He allegedly said he had just worked three days straight, his wife’s mom just died, his truck got stolen and so on.

Noble allegedly did not have a license and told officers he had been in Chicago to handle business for his wife and himself and was on his way back to Minnesota.

He reportedly continued to ramble and seemed to be nervous. The officers noted that Noble didn’t seem to be able to give them a clear reason as to why he was in Chicago.

During their contact with Noble, the officers reportedly noticed he had two cell phones in the vehicle. The officers also allegedly detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Noble’s license was found to be revoked in Minnesota and he did not have a Wisconsin license.

Inside a backpack in the backseat of the vehicle, officers found two large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana; a sandwich bag full of an assortment of different colored and shaped pills, later found to be ecstasy MDMA.

When asked about the contents Noble allegedly said, he was in a smokers’ club it was “CBD and a bunch of hash.” Noble also tried to tell the officers the pills found in the vehicle were Viagra.

During a search of his person, officers allegedly found two small bags of THC in Noble’s shirt pocket, which he claimed were samples.

In addition, officers reportedly located another large vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, two electronic scales with THC residue on them, a small bag containing three and a half Xanax pills and half of a blue colored pill, a smoking device with THC residue inside, two Xanax pills on the ground next to the suspect vehicle.

The three vacuum-sealed bags of TCH later registered a total weight of 1,555.5 grams and the two bags found on his person totaled 6.9 grams.

The ecstasy MDMA pills registered a total weight of 297.9 grams with a total of 1,011 pills.

Cash bond for Noble was set at $2,000. Noble is scheduled to make an initial appearance before Judge Todd Ziegler on May 29 at 9 a.m.