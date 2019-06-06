Cashton’s Music Festival announces schedule

Cashton’s Live on Main Street Music Festival organizers have announced the schedule for the two-day event. Beginning on Friday, June 14, the gates will open at 6 p.m. and Matt Mahlum will begin the pre-show at 7 p.m.

Mahlum will show off his own brand of funk and rock to get you ready for The Eliminator Band.

Hailing from Chicago, Eliminator has played from coast to coast for over 25 years recreating the complete ZZ Top concert experience. Made up of three outstanding, veteran musicians from one of the top major markets in the USA, Eliminator is dedicated to bringing the finest tribute to that “Lil Ol Band from Texas.”

From the spot on reproduction of the classic songs, to the perfectly choreographed show that includes the iconic spinning guitars, no other tribute band is as dedicated as Eliminator. So dedicated that the bassist and guitarist have been growing their beards for the last 30 years!

On June 15, the gates will open at 1:30 p.m. and entertainment will begin with Ontourage at 2:30 p.m. The local band is a five-piece group composed of members from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

They perform classic rock, country and country rock with some newer music, such as Adele and Bruno Mars, thrown in. They like to get the crowd involved and one way they do that is with a Band Cam that they let the crowd take out and snap pics of themselves or their friends.

They also bring hula-hoops and beach balls, three or four extra cowbells and tambourines to let the crowd participate.

Following Ontourage at 5:15 p.m. will be County Line Drive. Since their formation in late 2011, this Rochester, MN based band has been the pinnacle of live, non-stop action country music.

This four-piece group, consisting of Brandon Stanek on lead vocals and guitar, Ryan Utterback on drums, Nick Danielson on guitar, and Blake Bonde and Drew Medin sharing bass responsibilities, has made a lot of noise in the midwest country music scene.

With their thunderous rhythm section, lightning guitar work and tight harmonies, each member brings their own flair to CLD's brand of country music.

At 8 p.m., Free & Easy Band “The Next Generation” will keep you movin’ and groovin’.

Free and Easy is a Minnesota Legendary Band that went into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2008. They cut their teeth on Santana, Tower of Power, Earth Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder and all things funky, you’ll also love their takes on Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Pitbull, John Legend and Justin Timberlake.

Crowds love their Prince medley and a little Michael Jackson might break out.

Free and Easy “The Next Generation” has added two dynamic front men to the group, vocalist Brent Rice who competed on the first season on The Voice and Jeff Skidmore vocalist extraordinaire; they bring in the new school sounds of Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars, and add to the killer vocals of the Twin Cities funkiest band.

Also F & E has added Melanie Anderson to the stage to blow you away with her renditions of Christina Aguilera, Ariana, Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston.

Something new at LOM this year is free admission for active military or military veterans. This program was made possible through the generosity of Jay Lokken and Ken Riley of The Bentley-Wheeler Bed & Breakfast and Dick Record of Mid-West Family Broadcasting. Jay, Ken, Dick and everyone at "Live On Main" want to THANK members of the military for their service.

The two-day event is sponsored by the Cashton Area Development Corporation with all of the proceeds benefitting the greater Cashton area.

The festival will have great food, all of the favorite beverages and unique entertainment. It will be held rain or shine utilizing two stages on Main Street near the Cashton Community Hall.

There will be some bleacher seating but attendees are urged to bring chairs. For more details check out LOM on Facebook or at Cashtonliveonmain.com.