Cashton 8th graders get a taste of local government
Mon, 05/06/2019 - 10:27am admin1
Monroe County Judge Mark Goodman welcomed students from Cashton Middle School to the Monroe County Justice Center for Student Government Day Wednesday morning.
Monroe County Judge Mark Goodman welcomed students from Cashton Middle School to the Monroe County Justice Center for Student Government Day Wednesday morning.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com