Cashton area native is county's Tree Farmer of the Year

Jim Moede has spent all of his life around trees in one way or another.

Whether it was working among the timber on his family's rural Cashton farm, fashioning lumber into homes for a summertime job or teaching students methods for turning a chunk of cherry wood into a fine piece of furniture, trees were integral in life.

That may sound sappy, but it sure explains why Jim and his wife, JoCarol, now retired school teachers, are being honored as Tree Farmers of the Year by the Monroe County Land Conservation Department at its inaugural Land Stewardship Awards Banquet on Saturday Jan. 27.

The couple owns 120 acres of hardwood forest off Hwy. 33 in the Town of Portland, just three miles from where Jim grew up. The land, in fact, once belonged to his dad's uncle, Tom Jones, before his dad purchased it in the 1970s.

Jim remembers going into the woods with his father in 1959, to harvest some oak timbers with crosscut saws to use in remodeling a barn.

Consisting mainly of oak, walnut and cherry with a smattering of white oak and hickory, the woods are enrolled under the Managed Forest Law, part of the Tree Farm System, which Jim said has prescribed practices he follows.

He also gets advice from DNR foresters and belongs to the Kickapoo Cooperative Forest of Viroqua.

"We've tried to do what's supposed to be done in the woods as far as cutting trees and culling trees and planting trees and so forth," he said. He added trails to the property so he and his family could enjoy the full splendor their efforts.

"If you don't have some means of getting around, a lot of times you don't even see all the woods you have," he said. "Nobody likes to walk in the woods when its full of brush."

People visiting his property last year during a forestry conference at Cashton High School, Jim's alma mater where he graduated in 1961, appreciated his efforts as foresters pointed out the good forestry practices evident on the land.

The Moedes now live in Lake Geneva, where Jim taught after graduating from UW-Platteville with an industrial technology degree. JoCarol taught early education and physical education.

And while Jim's home is in Lake Geneva, his roots are still in the Town of Portland, both literally and figuratively.

Also being honored at the Monroe County Land Stewardship Awards Banquet next Saturday are Larry and Marilyn Revels, named Conservationists of the Year, and Gerald and Ann Klinkner and Paul and Geralyn Klinkner, the Conservation Farmers of the Year.

The banquet will be held at Jakes Northwood’s in Sparta at 6 p.m. and will consist of an evening meal, a program featuring retired Monroe County Ag Agent Dave Olson, and award presentations along with youth poster contest recognition.