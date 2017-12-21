Cashton experiencing a chain reaction in economic development

The community of Cashton got an early Christmas gift this week when it learned about a three to four party economic development boost that will bring a new facelift to the village’s business community.

The deal involves a new two-story facility planned for the Bank of Cashton, a downsizing and sale or property by Hundt Implement, as well as a move of the Village Hall.

Bank of Cashton, which has been in their facility since the privately held financial institution was formed in 1958 at 723 Main Street, bought property owned by Hundt Implement, a business that has been located in the heart of downtown Cashton since 1927 at 709 Front Street to pursue building a new bank in 2018.

The Village Hall, which was also looking to expand their facilities, will move from 811 Main Street to the present bank facility once the bank releases it following their move to the new building.

Another yet unidentified party has interest in the present village hall, officials said.

The deal came about simply because of small town communication, according to Scot Wall, President of Bank of Cashton since 1997. He said communication with Hundt Implement co-owner Bill Hundt lead to the property purchase before he learned about the village’s wishes to expand, offering the present bank building.

Wall said it didn’t take long before all parties involved agreed that the “three needs could be married,” the final piece coming together when the village board of trustees voted at a special board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to buy the bank building rather than pursue a new facility.

“We’re very excited about what’s going to happen,” said Wall, calling it a “win-win for the village.”

Village President Bob Amundson agreed. “It’s a win for everyone,” he said. “We worked hard on this and it should mean very good results.”

Wall said plans are now quickly being pursued to line up an architect and contractors for the new bank to be built on nearly three acres off State Hwy 33 just south of Hansen’s IGA on the corner of Front and South Streets.

Wall said the bank is “racing” to make plans for the new building that he hopes will begin to rise by early summer.

“We’ll still maintain a vibrant downtown,” said Wall, noting it was important the bank stay in the business district area. The bank had pursued an idea of expanding their present building, buying neighboring property and moving a house, but Wall said the new plan is even better.

He said the Bank of Cashton has had “steady growth” over the years and said he hopes that will continue “well into the future.”

The mayor called the development “a real upgrade for the downtown area,” noting it needed a boost following two years of road construction of Hwy 33 through the community. He hopes it also attracts other new business to the community.

Hundt Implement, which is owned by cousins Fred, Steve and Bill Hundt, has been a fixture of downtown Cashton for 90 years and has plans to continue their business presence. To meet future goals, the company has decided to “downsize” its current operation and focus on the growth of the Cub Cadet line which they’ve had since it started in 1961.

The firm plans to continue to sell their Cub Cadet utility vehicles as well as H & S rakes, choppers and manure spreaders while continuing their small engine repair, auto repair and farm machinery service.

However, the company will be eliminating their Case-IH and New Holland farm implement lines, although they will be selling parts and providing service for those lines as well as McCormick machinery.

Bill Hundt said it’s “a tough thing to say goodbye” to the major farm machinery lines but said times have changed and the implement was in a tough position to either get bigger or downsize. He said farming has changed through the years, noting there used to be a lot of small farmers, but larger farms have taken priority and requires larger machinery.

He said the “shop is too small” to accommodate the large machinery and said the move seems to be in the best interest for all parties involved. Hundt said they would have to transition their business into the one complex, which is a block long. The property sold includes a small block building and 50 x 120 metal warehouse, all used for storage.

The implement has had a lot of transition over the years, Hundt telling stories of his ancestors trading cows, cords of wood and horses on a new Farmall M tractor or trading in a baler or haybine for a new truck.

Through the years, the firm even sold boats and motors, refrigerators and stoves, tobacco planters as well as New Idea and Gehl farm equipment. For over 50 years, Hundt sold Plymouth, Dodge and Chrysler cars and trucks, buying a former Ford garage.

The firm evolved from its humble start in a small office/service building near the Cashton railroad depot operated by their grandfather, Frank Hundt. The present owners bought the company from their own fathers who include Raymond, Donald and Francis Hundt as well as uncles Jerome and John.

Village President Amundson said the current village hall is one of the oldest buildings in town and said when the opportunity came up to centrally locate the village hall near the village’s utility building and electrical generation station, it made sense.

He said the present village hall “isn’t the most handicapped accessible” and said getting the bank for the “assessed tax value” of the building is a blessing for the community, noting it would cost much more if the village would decided to build a similar building.

He said the village has been in their present location for 12-plus years, buying it when the Cashton Memorial Library moved to their present location at 720 Broadway St.

“I’m glad it all came together,” said Amundson.