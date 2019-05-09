Cashton Fall Fest kicks off Friday

The southern Monroe County Village of Cashton will celebrate its 72nd annual Fall Fest this coming weekend.

Reigning over the event will be the Cashton Fall Fest Royalty, who were crowned at the Cashton Fall Fest Pageant on Aug. 17. They include Miss Cashton Emma Gronemus and her attendant Larissa Ripley; Junior Miss Cashton Aubriana Cuarenta and her attendant Vanessa Henke; and Little Miss Cashton Payten Pederson and her attendant Norah Bethke.

The Fall Fest parade marshal is Sandy Olson.

The festival, put on by the Cashton Community Club, begins Friday with an old-fashioned tractor ride leaving from Trescher's Farm at 11 a.m. That will be followed by an antique tractor pull at 7 p.m. and Eagle Ridge Karaoke by Eddie Schreier from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Back again this year is Badgerland Midways carnival rides.

New this year is celebrity Donkey Races where riders can sign up to race the donkeys to the finish line. The races are open to people under 225 pounds and older than 16.

Also new this year will be live music on Sunday after the parade. The crowd-pleasing Lead Canaries will take the stage at 2 p.m. There will be music all weekend, starting with karaoke on Friday night, while Monte Berger and the Country Gold Band, the Pat Watters Band and High Mileage all play on Saturday.

Saturday events include:

• 7-11 a.m. -- Fire Department Pancake Breakfast at the fire station.

• 8-9:30 a.m. --Trinity Lutheran Church annual homemade pie sale.

• 8:30 a.m. -- Cashton Library 5K Fun Run/Walk. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.at the Cashton Library.

• 9 a.m. -- Cashton Library Fall Color Splash Run/Walk. Registration is at 8:15 a.m.

• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Classic car and bike show.

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Cashton Area FFA farm toy show and antique tractor show at the high school gym.

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Arts & Crafts at the Community Hall.

• 1-3 p.m. -- Monty Berger & the Country Gold Band

• 2 p.m. -- Kids pedal tractor pull at the tennis court in the park. Registration is free through age 11.

• 1-5 p.m. -- Scenic Coulee Flag Football at the village park.

• 4-7 p.m. -- Pat Waters Band. Button admission.

• 6 p.m. -- Donkey races in the village park

• 8 p.m. to midnight -- High Mileage Band. Button admission.

• 9:30 p.m. -- fireworks.

Sunday's events include:

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Arts & Crafts at the Cashton Community Hall.

• 10 a.m. -- Worship On the Lawn at Trinity Lutheran Church.

• 11 a.m. -- Pie Sale at Trinity Lutheran Church.

• 12:30 p.m. -- Gigantic parade

• 2 p.m.-? -- The Lead Canaries perform.

For more details visit Cashton Community Club - Cashton Fall Fest on Facebook.