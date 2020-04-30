Cashton group looking for donations to COVID-19 relief fund

“Together We Are Cashton” is a group of Cashton area non-profit organizations that have banded together for the greater good of the community. Through the support of The Bank Of Cashton and these groups a fund has been established to be used for matching donations. The donations will be used to help out the Cashton area businesses that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

From Wednesday, April 29, through Monday, May 11, all cash donations received will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000. The money raised will be used to purchase gift cards or provide funds to Cashton’s businesses in this their time of need.

On Saturday, May 2, a donation collection will be held at the Cashton Community Hall, Main Street entrance, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There also will be milk, cheese, beef sticks, butter and cottage cheese available to anyone that may need them. A donation is NOT required to receive dairy products. There also will be a butter giveaway at the Trinity Lutheran Church at the same times and donations will be accepted. Please stay in your vehicle and a volunteer will facilitate the food pick-up or donation drop-off.

Any products not distributed Saturday will be given to The Cashton Cupboard & Closet Food Pantry.

The following convenient ways have been set up for people to donate to this cause:

• Bank of Cashton customers can donate using the B of C mobile banking app by sending a P2P payment to cashton.Covid.Relief@gmail.com.

• You may contribute through Venmo by sending your donation to @CashtonCOVIDRelief.

• You can also drop-off donations via the drive-up window at the Bank of Cashton located at 723 Main Street.

• Finally, you can mail your donation to: Together We Are Cashton Cashton Area Development Corporation, P.O. Box 1, Cashton, WI 54619.

The businesses of Cashton in the past have been the ones that sponsor our sports teams, youth groups, school events, organizations, etc. It is now our time to step up and return the favor.

TOGETHER WE WILL ALL GET THROUGH THIS!