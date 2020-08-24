Cashton Lions to hold Stuff the Bus event

Since 1949, The Cashton Lions Club has been guided by the Lions International motto of “We Serve”. They aid individuals with disabilities especially those with sight and hearing difficulties. They also contribute funds and man-hours to humanitarian efforts and projects benefitting their community.

With that in mind the Cashton Lions have decided to host a “Stuff The Bus” donation drive. The drive-thru fundraiser will be held Sept. 5 at the Trinity Lutheran Church from 10 am until 1 pm. The church is located at 539 South Street in Cashton, WI. Volunteers will accept the donation of cash and school supplies. The donations received will benefit the students attending the Cashton Public Schools and Sacred Heart Parochial School.

During this time of uncertainty brought about by the Covid -19 pandemic they feel there is a need to help families with school age children who may not be able to provide all of the supplies needed to assure a productive learning experience. They further feel children should not have to worry about school supplies with everything else they may be dealing with through these unprecedented times.

Lions members also wish to show their support to the area dairy farmers who have also been impacted by the pandemic, thru the distribution of ice cream treats to their visitors on September 5th. The ice cream is being made possible thru the support of American Family Insurance, Phil Strand Agencies. A donation will not be required to receive ice cream.

Monetary support can be made payable and sent to: Cashton Lions Club, Stuff The Bus, John Bertling - Pres. 543 Green St. Cashton, WI 54619. It may also be dropped off the day of the event.

For more information check them out on Facebook.

If you wish to donate supplies a complete list may be found at www.cashton.k12.wi.us