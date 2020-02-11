Cashton man faces sex assault charges

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerome Leuck, 74, of Cashton on Oct. 14 and charged him with multiple offenses related to the sexual assault of a child. The charges stem from incidents that occurred as far back as 2011.

Leuck was released from jail on Oct. 15 after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

Since his initial arrest, the Sheriff’s Office has received additional allegations from four more victims. Those victims indicated that when they were children they were also sexually assaulted by Leuck.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and takes these allegations very seriously. Once complete, the additional information will be sent to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.