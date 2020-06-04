Cashton photographer's Front Porch Project offers families a ray of sunshine

In the midst of doom and gloom for many, a Cashton photographer is choosing to focus on the positives.

Jenny Schendel, owner and operator of Schendel Photography, spent her free time last week participating in the Front Porch Project as a way to brighten up the days of area families.

The nationwide project, launched on Facebook shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak forced a Safer At Home order in Wisconsin and similar mandates in other states, focuses on families forced to stay and home during the health crisis.

I saw a post where other people were doing it and I thought it was something I could do to help – capture the memories,” offered Schendel.

“I’m a photo freak. I like capturing memories for people,” she continued. “I spend five to 10 minutes at each house and stay 10 feet away for safety. I shoot five to 10 photos of the family and I don’t ask for money.”

Schendel’s original plan was to spend the past weekend shooting families on their front porches, but like a lot of good ideas, the Front Porch Project seems to have a mind of its own.

She shot photos of 17 families in Cashton, Middle Ridge and Sparta last week and has more scheduled in Westby, Viroqua and Chaseburg this week.

Schendel said she’s surprised at the number of families interested in the project.

“I had a couple of people ask, so I tried to fit it in my schedule, but it has taken off. I had 13 scheduled Sunday,” she offered.

“People are very appreciative. One I did yesterday, it was her birthday, but she couldn’t go celebrate it,” continued Schendel. “She said it was something to look forward to. Something to get dressed up for and get the kids dressed up for.”

Another participant, the family of a Cashton High School senior, used the opportunity to document a graduation that’s up in the air.

“A Cashton senior who is missing out on his last couple of months of graduation came out in his cap and gown,” said Schendel.

She said everyone who has participated is very appreciative.

“One family I did yesterday plans to donate elsewhere, but they insisted that I take something for it,” Schendel offered. “They gave me $100, but I didn’t feel comfortable taking it.”

The donation, however, led to more good news.

She contacted Nate Balk, a Cashton resident and Boy Scout leader who has access to a couple of 3D machines he’s been using to make face shields and face mask bands.

“I took that $100 and donated it to Nate Balk’s cause. I have a lot of family members in the health field and it means so much to me that Nate is making these to help those in the health field stay safe so they can continue to go home to their loved ones,” said Schendel.

The $100 dollar donation was used to make 30 face shields that will be donated to the Vernon Memorial Hospital emergency room where Schendel’s sister works as a nurse.

Another 150 facemask bands are on order as well, and Schendel is hoping for more donations down the line.

“ I shared what Nate was doing on my Facebook page,” she said. “For those that I took photos of for the Front Porch Project who didn’t have a place to donate, I suggested donating to Nate to help pay for more material for the face shields and facemask bands.”

While Schendel planned this as a one-weekend project, she’s finding out more and more people want to participate, so she has more photos scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

She’s not sure how long she’ll continue with the project.

“Probably until there’s no one else contacting me. I don’t want to leaver anybody out,” concluded Schendel.