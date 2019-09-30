Cashton School District ropes in Homecoming week

Cashton Homecoming 2019

Cashton's homecoming has a whole array of "Western" themed dress up days this year as the Cashton Eagles prepare to take on the New Lisbon Rockets Friday night. Dress up days include: Denim and Bandana Day on Monday, Cowboy/Cowgirl Day on Tuesday, Animal Day on Wednesday, Color Day on Thursday and Spirit Day on Friday.

Assemblies taking place throughout the week include: a pep assembly on Monday with Homecoming Court introductions, the cheerleader’s routine, coach trivia and introduction of teams. The pep band will perform and the cheerleaders will teach the crowd cheers for Friday night’s game.

Friendly class competition categories include: best parade float, best class poster, an air band/lip sync contest, participation in dress up days, a medallion hunt, bonfire games, a Roou ball competition and a scavenger hunt.

The Homecoming Kickoff Bonfire will take place on Monday, September 30 at 7:15 p.m. where the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place.

The parade will begin at 2:35 p.m. on Friday, October 4 at Cashton Elementary School and will proceed down Front Street to Cashton High School.

The homecoming football game will begin at 7 p.m. where the Cashton Eagles will take on the New Lisbon Rockets; Homecoming Royalty will be announced at halftime along with the class competition winner.

The senior class will host the homecoming dance on Saturday, October 5 in the Cashton High School/Middle School cafeteria.