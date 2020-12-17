Cashton teen facing charges in injury rollover

Police arrested a Cashton man Wednesday, Dec. 9 after he rolled his vehicle in the Town of Ridgeville, which left his passenger severely injured.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call at 2:08 a.m. Dec. 9 from the Sparta hospital, reporting a young woman had been dropped off in the emergency room with significant injuries, as a result of a rollover accident near Norwalk.

Police were unable to speak to the injured woman, who was being treated by medical staff, but a “concerned citizen” offered investigators information.

Deputies were able to locate Preston Schreier, 19, of Cashton, who they identified as the driver. Police said Schreier, who suffered only minor injury in the crash, admitted to consuming alcohol at The Place bar in Norwalk prior to the accident, according to investigators.

Police also said Schreier admitted to them that instead of calling 911 to summon law enforcement or an ambulance, he contacted a friend to assist the injured female, identified as Holly Harris, 18, to the hospital. Schreier was arrested for violation of absolute sobriety.

Deputies later found the totaled vehicle on Kelton Road in the Town of Ridgeville approximately 100 yards off the roadway.

According to sheriff’s office, It appeared Schreier lost control of the vehicle as it approached a 90-degree corner, rolling it numerous times before coming to rest in a farm field. The vehicle contained several open and unopened alcohol containers, said police. Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors that lead to the rollover crash.

Schreier also is facing possible charges of Reckless Driving – Cause Great Bodily Harm and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, which were forwarded to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies issued citation to the bartender and bar owner of The Place bar for serving alcohol to Schreier.