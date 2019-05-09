Cataract Field Days set for this weekend

The Cataract Sportsmen's Club will be celebrating its 67th Annual Field Days on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8.

The event, which will take place rain or shine, features several old favorites, including a trap shooting competition, volleyball tournament, cornhole tournament and a kids' trout pond.

Saturday's trap shoot is a 100-bird progressive. Sunday's shoots include a two-man team competition from 9 a.m. to noon followed by an open shoot.

Back for the third year in a row, there will a poker run on Saturday. Registration for that will be from 8-11 a.m.

Also on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a 3D archery shoot. Those attending Sunday can take advantage of the archery range sponsored by Mathews Bow. There also will be a .22 shoot and air rifle bullseye on Sunday.

There will be plenty of kids activities, including a bounce house, penny hunt, pedal pull for ages 4-12, horse rides and a trout pond.

On Sunday, music starts with Laurel Brandt and Dianne Clark, who make up the duo "Just the Two of Us", playing form 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be followed by "Hillbilly Fever", which performs until 6 p.m.

There will also be food and refreshments available both days with Sunday kicking off with a pancake & sausage breakfast from 6-10:30 a.m., followed by a charcoal chicken dinner.

Local artist Tommy Orrico will be doing caricatures from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And don't miss out on the raffle drawings or hourly door prizes for plenty of valuable prizes.

Check inside this issue for an ad with a full list of events and times.

The Cataract Sportsmen's Club is located just off Hwy. 27 in Cataract, 10 miles north of Sparta and 15 miles south of Black River Falls.