Cataract man killed in UTV rollover Saturday

A Little Falls man was killed Saturday when the UTV he was operating on his land near Cataract rolled over.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the 911 Communications Center received a call concerning a possible fatal UTV accident around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels confirmed this (Monday) morning that 42-year-old Trevor J. Zeller of Cataract was killed in the accident.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Sparta Fire Protection District Department, Cataract First Responders, Sparta Area Ambulance Service and Gunderson Air Rescue responded to the scene of the accident on Aaron Avenue in the Town of Little Falls.

Cataract First Responders arrived at the scene first and pronounced Zeller – the lone occupant of the UTV - dead at the scene.

Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold said Zeller ended up under the UTV after it rolled over.

“He was coming around a corner on his property and the UTV flipped over,” said Arnold. “He wasn’t strapped in, so he was partially ejected when it rolled over and it rolled onto the victim.”

Arnold said a neighbor spotted the overturned UTV, went to investigate and called 911 when he realized the severity of the accident.

Authorities indicated they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

A death notice for Zeller was published in today’s edition of the Monroe County Herald.